Guajardo: five-year NAFTA review proposed.
US withdrawal would not be devastating

Economy secretary disputes claim by US secretary of commerce

Mexico News Daily | Thursday, November 16, 2017

Economy Secretary Ildefonso Guajardo has rejected a claim by the United States commerce secretary that a U.S. pull-out from the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) would be devastating for the Mexican economy.

Wilbur Ross made the claim during an interview with the Wall Street Journal CEO Council on Tuesday.

When asked whether he agreed with the comment in an interview broadcast on Televisa this morning, Guajardo replied, “No, I don’t think so.”

However, he did concede that “Mexico could face a short-term impact” if the U.S withdrew from the 23-year-old deal but added that the country’s “ability to adjust, and the manner in which we do it . . . will allow us to resist any potential change.”

Four rounds of NAFTA renegotiation talks have already taken place and officials from the United States, Canada and Mexico are meeting again in Mexico City this week. The chief negotiators from each country agreed not to attend the fifth round after meeting on the sidelines at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Vietnam last week.

The renegotiation process has been characterized by clashes on contentious issues including rules of origin — especially as they apply to the automotive industry — an anti-dumping dispute resolution mechanism and labor laws.

The United States is pushing for greater U.S.-specific and NAFTA country content in order for vehicles to remain tariff-free while both U.S. President Donald Trump and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer have stressed the need to reverse a US $64 billion trade deficit the country has with Mexico.

Trump has also made repeated threats to leave the agreement if it cannot be renegotiated on terms that are more favorable to the U.S., while Mexico has said that if he initiated the withdrawal process, it would walk away from the negotiating table.

If the talks stretch into March 2018, Guajardo said, the United States must consider whether it wanted the renegotiation process to have an impact on Mexico’s presidential election, to be held on July 1.

Many analysts believe that continuing uncertainty surrounding NAFTA would play into the hands of left-wing Morena Party candidate Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who is currently ahead in polls and seen as the presidential aspirant most likely to stand up to the United States.

Perhaps with that in mind, Guajardo announced one partial concession to U.S. demands yesterday.

He said Mexican negotiators would recommend that NAFTA be rigorously reviewed every five years, although he pointed out that the proposal differed from the so-called sunset clause the U.S. is pushing because it would not automatically kill off the deal if agreement on an updated treaty could not be reached.

The U.S. wants NAFTA to automatically expire if renewed consensus is not reached at the end of each five-year period.

Many in the Mexican business sector believe that the U.S. proposal is bad for trade because it creates uncertainty that could undermine long-term investment and may also clash with domestic electoral processes, leading to decisions being influenced by political expediency.

Guajardo also said that Wilbur Ross’s assessment that the United States is much more important for Mexico than Mexico is for the United States is incorrect.

“I would suggest to the Secretary of Commerce that he ask our friends in Iowa how important their yellow corn or fructose sales in Mexico are, or that he ask our friends in Seattle, Washington, how important it is that Mexico is their biggest buyer of red apples, or that he ask our friends in Detroit how important Mexico is for the purchase and demand of auto parts,” he said.

Source: Reuters (en), El Economista (sp)

  • Mike S

    If Ric Flair (aka Donald Trump) pulls out of NAFTA, builds his wall, and deports 800k “dreamers”, both countries will suffer enormously. Mexico will eventually turn to Europe, Asia, Canada, and South America to pick up the difference but that will take several years. The US has nowhere to turn to pick up the trade slack. Trump has no understanding on how much Mx and even undocumented Mexican workers helps the US economy. I hope we don’t have to find out.

    Many have tried to find a historical parallel to Donald Trump. Is it Mussolini, Andrew Jackson, Nero? Finally many historians have settled on Ric Flair:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hA0MTkHLO0g

    • TioDon

      Hahaha……if TRUMP did all those things, America would be sooooooo much better off and the 3rd world nation that is Mexico will become Venezuela…..broke. (“Nero”?? really????) TRUMP 2020

      • Mike S

        Trump….impeach no later than 2018.

        • TioDon

          but…..but…..but I thought he’d never make it 6 months…..he’d never make it a year….hahaha….TRUMP 2020….get used to it.

    • David Nichols

      Mike S.
      You’re whistling past the graveyard if you think Mexico can find another supplier of yellow corn and fructose at competitive prices with the USA…
      The same goes for red apples, and in addition to trying to match the USA price, good luck finding a supplier that can match the quality…
      As to selling Mexican auto parts…to whom..?? China and other Asian countries can, and will, undercut any price Mexico could produce parts for–why would they buy from Mexico?
      This public statement, by a politician, is just so much hot air–machismo wrapped in a cloak of negotiation…

      • Mike S

        Mexico used to have a prolific truck farming corn industry before Monsanto invented Roundup and their prolific GMO corn seeds and flooded the Mx market driving them out of business. US taxpayers also have subsidized large corporate corn farming for years. Between renewed domestic production and imports from Brazil, Mx will be just fine in a couple years. Mx would be a lot better off with less fructose consumption. Mx can easily sell car parts to Europe, Canada, and Japan. Both countries will have a lot to lose, but the US more. NAFTA as an economic zone is able to compete successfully with Europe and Asia. Mess that up and Asia and Eurozone will eat us for lunch. After Trump’s embarrassing Asia tour, he needs to change his logo to “Make China Great” and “Make Japan Great Again”.

        • Ian Chafe

          I suggest not arguing with people who haven’t a clue about economics, much like Trump himself who has a degree from U of PA in economics (his only degree). Free market capitalism as devised by Adam Smith and as it operates in the world requires free markets, period. The idea that somehow they have to be fair is so anti-free market capitalism it is absurd. These threats about the essential nature of the US in all this also belies total ignorance of free market economics. Even the poorly educated Senator Ted Cruz understands that much. Trump, of course, is not a free market capitalist. It is quite likely he will bring about much higher unemployment in the US. US employers cannot find people who will do manual labor and other dirty jobs (lazy Americans) nor can US employers in technology find Americans with enough education (or intelligence?) to do the difficult engineering, mathematical, and scientific work. Once the latter people are unavailable, tech companies will be forced to leave the US. And note that coders are the ditch diggers of technology. For my own company, which I sold twenty years ago to retire at 50, it was almost impossible to find real-time programmers. It is worse now. Computer programmers often cannot read a core dump in hex as they cannot make the simple transition between hexadecimal and binary. And in terms of abstract thinking necessary for technology development, any sort of programming is bottom level. Worse, many simple jobs go unfilled in the US because they cannot find candidates who can pass drug tests.

  • mexbungalows

    As an individual who walks the aisles of Soriana, Wal-Mart, and Costco, weekly, I fear a NAFTA collapse will deeply damage both countries. Mr. Trump has got no clue whatsoever about what’s inside shopping carts waiting to check out. There is disparity in trade because imported merchandise is in low demand. Everything from Coca Cola, to wheaties, to Ford pickup trucks are manufactured here not in the USA. Huge car battery manufacturers moved to Monterrey Nuevo Leon. Every transformer since 2005 hanging on every pole in the USA is made in Mexico. If Trump has a bitch, GO AFTER USA corporate executives. They are the ones who shift manufacturing. And as far as workers go, WHERE IS THE BRACERO PROGRAM? Vetted workers? Documented workers. There is no question a lot of misfits from south of the border cause crime in the USA. Hundreds of thousands of petty to major criminals. I not only see this from my end I live it. Deported after jail for selling dope to high school kids. Auto theft. Drunk driving. And zero knowledge, respect, or willingness to accommodate living in a different society. I became a Mexican citizen and I do not hurt people. But if I was indoumented here, I would be warned once, then forcibly deported. Go argue with someone who has not lived in Mexico 53 years. Commit a crime of ANY TYPE, and it’s on the bus to the border you go. Quid Quo Pro does not exist. Reality does not exist the US media and sanctuary cities is a joke. So is rounding up excellent people who deserve a chance to become superior USA citizens. It makes me sick.

  • jdwfinger

    Mexico will be just fine and will continue to be the 3rd world minus country.
    The only problem is that there will be less money to STEAL.

