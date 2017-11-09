Vehicle production sets a new record

Mexico’s automotive industry is set to produce a record 3.8 million light vehicles this year after October’s production figure was the highest ever recorded for any month.

The October number of 365,111 was up 11.1% over the same month last year as exports to the United States continue to recover.

The Mexican Automotive Industry Association (AMIA) said light-vehicle exports rose 12.7% in October to 287,465 units.

“We are breaking our previous records. We are seeing production numbers never seen before in our country,” said AMIA president Eduardo Solís, with double-digit growth figures at General Motors, Volkswagen, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Kia Motors.

The increase in U.S. exports came despite a 1.8% drop in vehicle sales in that country so far this year, he said, observing that the demand for Mexican automobiles grew 10.4%.

General Motors overtook Nissan in October as the leader in production and exports, but Kia saw the biggest growth: production soared 138.4% to 24,300 units.

Source: El Economista (sp)