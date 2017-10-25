Vehicle thefts on rise: up 28% in 12 months

Homicide numbers are shaping up to make 2017 the most violent year in the recent history of Mexico, but auto theft is another crime that is also on the rise.

ADVERTISEMENT

During September there were 5,688 car thefts accompanied by violence, up 36% over September 2016, according to the National Public Security System (SNSP).

The July-September period saw the largest number of reports since President Enrique Peña Nieto’s six-year term began in December 2012, a total of 16,956, up 63% over the same quarter of 2016.

The states of Jalisco, México, Puebla and Tamaulipas have seen the biggest increases.

According to a national survey on victimization and security perceptions, 40% of Mexicans felt unsafe when traveling in their vehicles.

In the past 12 months the theft numbers are up 27.5%, says the Mexican Association of Insurance Companies (AMIS).

Director Recaredo Arias said 85,943 insured vehicles were stolen during the period ending September 30.

“The trend unfortunately is upward, and yes, we’re at historic levels,” he told a press conference, where he explained that the last record for the number of vehicles stolen in relation to the total vehicle fleet was set in 1991. That record has been broken this year.

Not only is car theft on the rise but the number of recovered vehicles is seeing an inverse trend. Arias reported that the percentage dropped to 35% over the last 12 months from the 42% reported in the previous period.

Source: Milenio (sp)