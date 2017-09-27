Vehicles stranded by flooded highway

Officials in boats rescued 40 travelers from vehicles on Nuevo Laredo-Monterrey highway

Heavy rain caused a flash flood yesterday on the Nuevo Laredo-Monterrey highway stranding scores of vehicles for hours.

Rain raised the level of the Los Bayos river and by 4:00am yesterday it started overflowing in the community of Las Glorias.

The sudden flow of water surrounded cars, buses and trucks, trapping many after almost rising to the height of the vehicles’ windows between the cities of Sabinas Hidalgo, Nuevo León, and Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas.

Federal Police, Civil Protection officials and military personnel used boats to rescue 40 people from their vehicles.

After the highway was closed to traffic, hundreds of motorists had to wait some 12 hours in the cities of Sabinas and Nuevo Laredo.

A few minutes after 4:00pm the waters of the Los Bayos river had receded and highway 85 was reopened.

The Tamaulipas Civil Protection office said more than 200 millimeters of rain fell. It remains on high alert and warned that more flash floods could happen today.

The highway runs from Nuevo Laredo to Sabinas and then continues south all the way to the industrial and commercial hub of the greater Monterrey area.

It is considered the most important traffic route for the movement of trade goods between Mexico and the United States.

