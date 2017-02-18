Vehicles untouched by court’s cost-cutting

Electoral tribunal adds five new luxury vehicles to the judges' fleet

Judges of the federal Electoral Tribunal (TEPJF), which has jurisdiction over electoral matters, are traveling in style, courtesy of the Mexican taxpayer.

The judges’ vehicular fleet has been upgraded with five new vehicles — two Chevrolet Suburbans, two Chevrolet Tahoes and a General Motors Acadia — at a cost of 4.5 million pesos, or US $221,000.

Dubbed “office support” vehicles, they are equipped with info-entertainment systems, folding video screens and other options and were used for the first time this week by five of the court’s seven judges.

The rest of the tribunal’s fleet is equally luxurious, with Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Toyota Sequoia vehicles.

While the tribunal has announced it will adhere to “expense containment measures” that amount to up to 1.9 billion pesos of its 2017 budget, the salaries of the seven judges and the court’s staff remain untouched.

Each magistrate is paid 380,406 pesos (more than US $18,000) per month, along with more than 700,000 pesos in bonuses granted throughout the year.

The president of the TEPJF has insisted that salaries won’t be modified because they are calculated and determined by Congress and represent “a guarantee of independence.”

The monthly salaries of subordinate judges and other staff, who also make use of the vehicular fleet, range from 111,000 to 145,000 pesos.

That fleet is not only characterized by its luxury, but by the sometimes excessive speed of its drivers.

The newspaper El Universal consulted publicly available data and found that all the vehicles registered in the name of the TEPJF have been issued tickets for transit violations.

One of the vehicles, an Audi, has racked up 20 infractions in five years, 16 for speeding, three for running a red light and one for using a communications device while driving.

The million-peso Toyota Sequoia in which one judge arrived at the courthouse this week has been issued eight speeding tickets in the last five years.

Source: El Universal (sp)