Veracruz officials seize Duarte real estate

Authorities have seized Javier Duarte’s riverfront house in the picturesque town and UNESCO World Heritage Site, Tlacotalpan.

Governor Miguel Ángel Yunes yesterday signed a decree expropriating the property of his predecessor, who is currently awaiting extradition proceedings in Guatemala, where he was arrested April 15. Yunes’ office said the house had been purchased through prestanombres, or front men, with public funds.

It will now house government offices and become “an asset of the people of Veracruz in the care of the Institute of Culture of Veracruz,” said Yunes, who described the expropriation as an act of justice.

“We have to recover the assets and resources taken by Duarte and his gang,” he added.

Last year, the federal Attorney General’s office (PGR) found two paintings by Mexican artist Diego Rivera inside the Tlacotalpan house, where Duarte docked his Italian-made luxury yacht, a Riva Aquariva Super worth US $790,000.

It was reported last week that the house, itself a heritage building, was operated as the Hotel Spa Casa Tlacotalpan but had been closed because its legal registration was incomplete, property taxes had not been paid and other faults.