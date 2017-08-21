Video captures gang threatening mayor

Evidence of how crime gangs treat mayors appeared today in a Facebook video showing a group of men threatening the mayor of Mazatepec, Morelos, with death and demanding his cooperation.

The video depicts masked men believed to be part of the Los Rojos criminal gang forcing Jorge Toledo Bustamante to his knees and demanding extortion of 5 million pesos.

The men, believed to have been dispatched by Santiago Mazari Hernández, a high-ranking individual in the criminal structure of the Rojos gang, demanded the money as part of a previous agreement through which the mayor allegedly received the gang’s support in his successful election campaign.

One of the men greets Toledo and then complains that the mayor appeared to have been hiding from them. Toledo replies that he had not had time to respond. When he asks to speak directly with Mazari he is advised that the gang leader will only communicate with him via messenger.

He then belittles the mayor: “Don’t play stupid, you know politics gave you everything, you were nothing before and if you’re not going to play nice with our terms you’d better resign. Avoid bringing problems on yourself, because you’ve been playing brave.”

The speaker goes on to demand that Toledo appoint members of Los Rojos to several positions in the municipal government, including the secretary of infrastructure and the head of the municipal police department. This last individual is to serve as liaison between Toledo and Mazari.

The gangster also demands that Toledo retain the municipal police force and reject the statewide, single-command police force.

“What we want is you to respect us,” the man stated bluntly. “It’s not like it’s a lot of money you have to pay, it’s not even your money, it’s part of what you [politicians] steal.”

“Listen carefully, the five [million pesos] you’re going to pay won’t be enough for you to get your family out; as a good guy I can be a good friend but as a bad one I can be an asshole,” Toledo was warned.

The mayor replied by stating that even in three years he would not make 5 million pesos and that while his monthly salary was 50,000 pesos, he was reducing it by half. “. . . we’re going to work on behalf the people, man.”

At that point Toledo was forced to kneel on the dirt road where the impromptu meeting was taking place.

“Lie on the ground because I’m going to finish you off; lie on the ground!” he was ordered.

“I don’t have any [money],” answered Toledo, kneeling. “Just tell that man [Mazari] to remember, when I was head of the penitentiary system he had it real easy, I did not bother him, and to each his own.”

After the situation calmed down Toledo was allowed back on his feet, and ended up thanking his tormentors for dealing with thieves, extortionists and kidnappers. “It’s a job he [Mazari] has done and we’re really very pleased.”

According to federal and state investigations, Mazari’s influence extends over Morelos and Puebla and parts of Guerrero and the state of México.

The federal Attorney General’s office is offering a 3-million-peso (US $170,000) reward for Mazari, also known as El Carrete and The Lord of the Horses. He is wanted for kidnapping and extortion.

Toledo was sworn in as mayor under the Humanist Party banner in January last year. It is the second time he has led the municipality, located in the western part of the state.

Source: El Universal (sp)