Violence is down but half the town’s gone

Violence declined last year in the Guerrero municipality of Apaxtla de Castrejón, but not before more than half the population fled.

Mayor Salvador Martínez says some 7,000 people have abandoned the community, located in the northern region of the state, in the last five years due to violence and the absence of job opportunities.

The population, said the mayor, has dropped from 12,500 to 5,500 as residents sought to escape the violence perpetrated by warring crime gangs such as the Guerreros Unidos and La Familia Michoacana.

But that violence has declined, he said, largely due to the creation of new community police force along with the ongoing presence of federal and state police and the Army.

Martínez claimed that his administration’s efforts to bring peace to the municipality have been successful. “We are achieving it because now the kidnappings, armed confrontations and disappearances are a thing of the past.”

But former residents have made new homes for themselves, forming communities in Morelos and the State of México, while others have gone to the United States. They are not likely to return any time soon because, as the mayor said, there are still few sources of employment in Apaxtla.

One occupation in which there might be work is teaching but there are few takers. In the village of Liberaltepec secondary school graduates are giving classes to primary students because there is no one else available.

The municipality is one of several where schools have closed due to violence. In nearby San Miguel Totolapan 60 schools have been closed since December.

On Tuesday, teachers there refused to return to work until the authorities arrest Raybel Jacobo de Almonte, longtime leader of the crime gang called Los Tequileros.

That organization has been credited with more than 50 kidnappings last year. One that took place in Totolapan earned national attention after residents detained the gang leader’s mother and effected an exchange.

Efforts to locate de Almonte have not been successful.

