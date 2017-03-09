Volaris announces Querétaro-US flights

New flights to the United States from the Querétaro international airport will be offered by the Mexican airline Volaris starting in May, but it and five other airlines will likely begin rolling out many more following the tentative allocation of airport slots in Mexico City and New York.

Volaris will begin offering Tuesday and Sunday flights to Los Angeles on May 16, with Friday and Sunday flights to Chicago beginning three days later. The airline will service the routes with a 188-passenger Airbus A-320.

One-way fare will be US $99 in total, reported the newspaper El Financiero.

The new flights were announced earlier this week by Volaris CEO Enrique Beltranena Mejicano, who also welcomed the company’s tentative allocation last week of eight slot pairs by the U.S. Department of Transport (DOT). (A slot refers to a takeoff or landing spot; a slot pair represents a return flight.)

Volaris was one of six low-cost airlines to be awarded 56 slots at Mexico City International Airport and New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport in a tentative reallocation by the DOT of slots that had to be surrendered by Aeroméxico and Delta Air Lines as a condition of their new joint venture.

Forty-eight of the slots were for Mexico City flights.

For Volaris, that means slot pairs between the capital and San Antonio, Texas; JFK; Los Angeles International; Denver International; and Washington Dulles International airports and single slots for service to Chicago; Oakland, California; and San Jose, California. Another slot will be split between San Jose and Ontario, California.

Alaska Airlines will get slot pairs for Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego, Jet Blue got two for Fort Lauderdale and two for Los Angeles.

Southwest Airlines was awarded two slot pairs for Houston and one each for Fort Lauderdale and Los Angeles. Mexico’s Viva Aerobus was given a slot pair for Las Vegas.

The eight JFK slots went to Mexican carriers for service to Mexico City. Interjet and Volaris were each given a slot pair; Viva Aerobus received two.

The slot assignments, if approved, will be transferred in two phases, with 16 being completed as soon as possible and the rest by the summer of next year.

Source: Aviation Week (en), USA Today (en), El Financiero (sp)