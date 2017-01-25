Volcano eruption sends ash 4km high

An eruption by the Colima Volcano this morning sent a cloud of ash four kilometers into the sky, triggering warnings that the public stay informed about activity at the volcano.

ADVERTISEMENT

The eruption occurred at 7:49 and was caught by webcamsdemexico.com.

Civil Protection officials warned citizens to beware of falling ash.

In the case of ash fall the eyes and mouth should be kept covered and anyone with respiratory problems should avoid outdoor activities if possible. Water tanks should also be kept covered and fallen ash cleaned up and deposited in garbage bags.

“Close doors and windows. Place wet blankets at the bottom of doors and in places where there is air flow,” the Jalisco state government said in a statement. “Do not use air conditioners or dryers.”

The volcano, also known as the Volcano of Fire, is Mexico’s most active and straddles the border between Colima and Jalisco. Eruptions have been frequent since July 2015, occasionally triggering evacuations of residents in the vicinity.

Source: Milenio (sp), UPI (en)