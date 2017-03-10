Volunteer searchers locate 244 bodies

The search for bodies continues on a 10-hectare piece of land near the city of Veracruz where volunteers began their grisly task last August. The results to date: 244 bodies, most in one piece.

The searchers are members of the collective El Solecito, which began last year as a WhatsApp group of six Veracruz mothers of children who had disappeared. Today the group numbers more than 70 and it is they who identify areas that have been excavated, leaving the digging to personnel with the scientific division of the Federal Police.

The bodies found so far were in 120 secret graves in Colinas de Santa Fe where, according to Solecito spokeswoman Lucía Díaz, 30% of the property remains unexplored. She expects to find another five mass graves in that area.

They began finding bodies last August, but most of the finds have been in recent weeks. “Last week we found nine whole bodies, mostly young people . . . .”

Many were buried as long as four years ago, Díaz said, some just in the past few months.

But the total found is far short of the 3,000 who have been reported missing to the state Attorney General. And that figure, claims Díaz, is unrealistic.

She says many people do not report missing family members for fear of reprisals, while in other cases the reports go unprocessed by Attorney General personnel. She believes the actual number is far higher.

Like many others engaged in searching for the disappeared — 30,942, according to the latest figures — Díaz has few kind words for either state or federal authorities, whom she describes as insensitive.

In Veracruz, she claims, the Attorney General functions in a very closed manner and is not involved in any aspect of the search, while Mexico’s president never mentions the issue.

“President Enrique Peña Nieto has never mentioned it, it’s not an issue to which he has made any reference . . . it is one of the biggest liabilities he has.”

Source: Reforma (sp)