Vote-buying probed by special prosecutor

Complaints have come from all three states where new governors will be elected in June

Government officials in the three states where governors’ elections will be held this summer have been accused of buying votes in favor of candidates of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), which currently holds power in all three.

The Special Prosecutor for Electoral Crimes (Fepade), an agency within the Attorney General’s office, says it has received complaints that the governments of Coahuila, Nayarit and the State of México have not only been buying votes but conditioning the delivery of social programs on votes for the party.

Fepade chief Santiago Nieto Castillo told the newspaper Milenio in an interview that government officials in the PRI-governed states have also requested monetary contributions from their staff to finance electoral campaigns.

In Coahuila, Fepade is also investigating a complaint filed by opposition parties against the state Social Development Secretary. Rodrigo Fuentes Ávila is accused of demanding that his subordinates support the PRI candidate, Miguel Ángel Riquelme Solís.

In Nayarit there are reports of irregularities in the federal voters’ list.

But should the investigations lead to convictions, the punishment might not be enough to fit the crime. Nieto said he thinks the sentences for electoral crimes are not tough enough, reckoning that “we need these crimes to be considered as serious and of a criminal nature . . . .”

He also said the law only applies to pre-campaign and the campaign periods. Officials who break the law in advance cannot be prosecuted.

“One [of those crimes] that is on the rise is officials demanding contributions from their subordinates, sometimes even making discounts to their pay checks,” explained Nieto.

Source: Milenio (sp)