Wanted ex-governor turns up in CDMX

The ex-governor of Sonora, accused of corruption and the subject of an international arrest warrant, turned up for an interview at a radio station in Mexico City this morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Once Guillermo Padrés’ interview with Ciro Gómez Leyva of Grupo Fórmula was finished he left to appear before a judge, escorted by security forces.

The National Action Party governor between 2009 and 2015 denied he had attempted to flee authorities and insisted that he would prove his innocence.

Padrés is wanted for tax evasion, embezzlement and money laundering, the proceeds of which are estimated at more than US $8 million.

But he told the radio audience that he intended to turn himself in and confront the “false charges” of which he has been accused. Rather than fleeing justice, he said, he had been waiting to determine what he was being accused of so he could defend himself.

“I hadn’t left. During the past two years in which I was under investigation I was always here . . . .”

ADVERTISEMENT

An Interpol Red Notice was issued for Padrés on October 3, in which he was described as a fugitive from criminal proceedings. His whereabouts have been unknown since September.

Padrés claimed he was the victim of political persecution and “bad faith and malice” on the part of the federal Attorney General’s office. He said he intended to file a complaint against former Attorney General Arely Gómez and the public prosecutor’s office for omissions and serious faults in the investigation against him.

Padrés said he was worried about what the future might hold and that he was not prepared to go to jail. But he felt certain he was acting appropriately and was confident that the authorities would set politics aside and focus on the law instead.

After the interview, Padrés left for court, trailed by a convoy of navy personnel and reporters and photographers.

Source: Milenio (sp)