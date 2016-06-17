Wave sweeps away visitors on Cabo beach

Couple visiting from Texas had gone for a walk on the beach

A walk on the beach in Cabo San Lucas Wednesday evening proved fatal for a couple visiting from Texas.

Nancy and Richard Culpepper, both believed to be 85, were swept away by a large wave as they walked on the beach at the Pueblo Bonito hotel, where they were staying.

Navy personnel succeeded in pulling Nancy Culpepper from the water, but she died shortly after. Her husband died before help could arrive and his body was later recovered from the water.

A sergeant with the Cabo San Lucas firefighters’ water rescue unit said hotels need to do more to warn visitors that waves can be dangerous. Gabriel García Tinoco said it was a recurring issue that people walk on the beach and neglect to follow the instructions they have been given.

On the Pacific Ocean side, he said, conditions can be treacherous and large waves can appear very quickly.

According to U.S. State Department statistics, more than 150 Americans drowned in Mexico between January 2010 and December 2015.

Source: El Independiente (sp)