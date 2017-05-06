Wind tears panels off new hospital tower

Gusts of wind of more than 100 km/h on Thursday were too much for a new hospital building in Xalapa, Veracruz.

Sheets of exterior sheathing flew off the upper floors of the unfinished, 10-storey building situated next to the regional high specialization hospital.

Construction of the building, known as the Pediatric Tower, began in 2009 during the administration of governor Fidel Herrera and was stalled during the term of his successor, Javier Duarte, now awaiting extradition from Guatemala on corruption charges.

Duarte said in 2013 that the state didn’t have the money to finish the project until it designed a savings strategy and came up with 312 million pesos for the hospital tower and others. But construction came to a halt once more near the end of Duarte’s term, by which time it had cost more than 200 million pesos.

The former governor, whose term came to an end late last year, has been linked to the embezzlement of at least 60 billion pesos.

In February, the current governor, Miguel Ángel Yunes, terminated the contract with the construction firm that was building the tower and filed criminal charges against it.

After the panels flew off on Thursday, he said it was obvious that the materials used in the construction were not those specified in the plans and were of poor quality.

Yunes charged earlier in the year that more than 100 million pesos intended to purchase equipment for the tower had been embezzled during Duarte’s term.

However, the project, now in the hands of another contractor, will be finished, Yunes promised during a tour of the facility last week.

He said it would be opened this year.

There were no injuries in Thursday’s incident, after which Civil Protection officials closed the streets surrounding the building.

