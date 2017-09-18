With implanted chips, fewer wandering dogs

But the program in Tlaquepaque, Jalisco, has not been a runaway success

Traditional pet identification tags are going high-tech in the Jalisco municipality of San Pedro Tlaquepaque, where the government continues to promote its program in which microchips are implanted under the skin.

Set in motion 18 months ago, the public program called Regresa a Casa, or Come Back Home, links the data on a pet’s id chip with a database compiled and maintained by the Animal Health Center of Tlaquepaque.

The chief of the facility told the newspaper Milenio that the procedure for tagging an animal with a chip is very similar to having it vaccinated. The small device is applied subcutaneously in the withers area with a syringe.

“There’s no suture or anything,” explained Omar Estrada.

If the pet is lost or walks away, its identification is very easy. If found by a concerned citizen or Animal Health Center staff, the dog or cat can be scanned and the data in its chip retrieved. The municipal database contains all the necessary information on the animal’s owner, including name, phone number and home address.

Despite this ease of identification, the municipality has recommended that pet owners couple this high-tech measure with the commonly used physical tags on the animal’s collar.

“The cost of this program is 250 pesos (about US $14) and lasts five years . . . before [the chip] has to be renewed,” said Estrada.

In the year and a half since the implementation of the Regresa a Casa program, only 30 chips have been implanted.

