Woman dead after van swallowed by sinkhole

Heavy rain in Monterrey, Nuevo León, last night has been blamed for a sinkhole on Avenida Los Ángeles that took the life of a 31-year-old woman.

Emily Álvarez was returning home from a party with her family at about 3:00am when their Windstar van was swallowed by a five-meter-deep sinkhole near the Monterrey-San Nicolás de los Garza boundary.

Four people survived the accident — Álvarez’s husband, their six-year-old son and two others — but rescue workers were still trying to find Álvarez’s body this morning, six hours later.

The survivors were pulled from the hole by a human chain of other motorists who had been passing by.

Emergency personnel fear that Álvarez was snatched by running water and dragged into a drainage pipe. There was no sign of her body in the van or in the tonnes of earth that fell around and over it.

A police dog was brought in to help locate the body this morning.

The sinkhole appeared after hours of rain that began falling last night, causing flooding that damaged homes and trapped vehicles.

It is believed the driver of the van didn’t see the sinkhole ahead because of water on the roadway.

Another sinkhole formed just a few meters away after the accident.

Two people were killed in a similar accident in July on the Cuernavaca Paso Express between Mexico City and Cuernavaca, Morelos.

Source: El Universal (sp), Info7 (sp)