Women’s team 2nd in archery competition

Team lost to South Korea in recurve women's category Sunday in Mexico City

Three Mexican archers won silver on Sunday at the 2017 World Archery Championships, the first time a Mexican team has won a medal at the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

The recurve women’s team took second place after losing to South Korea 6-2 in the final. It was that country’s 13th win in the recurve women’s category.

Two of the Mexican team members were previous medal winners, experience they thought could win them gold at this year’s event, which wrapped up Sunday in Mexico City.

“It was a very emotional competition with a large crowd out in support,” said Mariana Avitia, who won a bronze at the London Olympics in 2012. “. . . we wanted to win first place but the experience will help us in the future.”

It was a historic result and “we’re happy to give this gold medal to Mexico,” Avitia said.

Sharing the win were teammates Aída Román, who won a silver medal in London in 2012, and Alejandra Valencia, who placed fourth in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

The bronze medal went to Taiwan.

The Mexico City Sports Institute estimated that 65,000 people watched the archery events in the city’s zócalo on Saturday and Sunday.

The World Archery Federation kicked off the competition by announcing a US $57,000 donation to help with rebuilding efforts after the September earthquakes.

Associated Press