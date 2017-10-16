Work proceeds on Paso Express bridge

The reconstruction of a section of the Paso Express freeway, notorious for a huge sinkhole that took the lives of two people, is well under way and is expected to be concluded next month.

Heavy rains and a shoddy and rushed construction process caused drainage problems that created the sinkhole on the morning of July 12.

In August, the federal Secretariat of Communications and Transportation awarded a repair contract for the three-month-old freeway between Mexico City and Cuernavaca, Morelos, to the firm Freyssinet de México.

On Friday, the undersecretary of infrastructure at the SCT reported that almost all of the beams that will support the northward lanes of the freeway are in place. The repairs entail bridging the area in which the sinkhole appeared with a 48-meter stretch of new road.

Óscar Raúl Callejo Silva said the secretariat expects all work to be concluded by next month.

He said the work will cost close to 70 million pesos (almost US $3.7 million). The SCT has said that the repairs will be paid for by the project’s builders, the firms Aldesa and Epccor.

The Paso Express is a 15-kilometer, 10-lane highway project that was dedicated last April by President Enrique Peña Nieto. Total cost was almost 1 billion pesos.

Source: El Universal (sp)