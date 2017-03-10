Worsening violence brings new operation

A special security operation will begin this weekend in Guerrero in response to worsening insecurity.

Army personnel will join state police in an effort to reinforce security in the corridor that connects the central and southern Montaña regions of the state.

Organized crime-related violence has been increasing the zone between the municipalities of Chilpancingo and Chilapa.

The area also takes in Zumpango, Tixtla and Zitlala.

The body count has been rising steadily as the criminal gangs Los Rojos and Los Ardillos continue to battle over territory and in spite of the increased presence of security forces.

At least five burned bodies were found in a vehicle last night in Chilapa. And on Wednesday afternoon authorities found human remains believed to correspond to six dismembered bodies discovered Tuesday in 13 plastic bags near Xulchuchuio.

At least 31 people have been assassinated in Chilapa so far this year.

Source: Milenio (sp), El Universal (sp)