Yellow alert issued for Juárez dust storms

Civil Protections warns of high winds due to cold front No. 49

Civil Protection officials have issued a yellow alert in Ciudad Juárez due to a forecast for dust storms and high winds for this afternoon.

Winds of up to 45 kilometers per hour with gusts up to 63 km/h are predicted between noon and 8:00pm.

Dust storms are expected to continue tomorrow as well but with slightly decreased velocity.

Civil Protection chief Efrén Matamoros Barraza warned citizens to stay clear of structures that may fall in strong winds, such as walls, abandoned buildings, billboards and trees.

Drivers are urged to keep their speed down, drive defensively and turn their headlights on due to the low visibility created by the dust storms.

Weather conditions are due to the approach of cold front No. 49. While the front is referred to as cold the forecast high temperatures will be otherwise at 36 C. Forecast low is 22.

Source: Milenio (sp)