Young entrepreneur spots an opportunity

A flooded subway station in Mexico City Wednesday became a money-making opportunity for a teenager who normally sells chicharrones.

Commuters were caught unawares about 10:00pm that night when heavy rainfall began flooding the Pantitlán Metro station. They soon gathered in groups on higher ground, trying to stay out of the water.

Some made their way to a train by walking along a very narrow piece of concrete and clinging to chain-link fencing; others took off their shoes, rolled up their pants and waded through the ankle-deep water.

That was when Cristian Gael Mendoza, 14, launched his transportation service. He grabbed a mariposa, a barrier made from PVC, and invited a young woman to hop on. She climbed aboard and Mendoza pushed her across the floodwaters to the other side of the station.

“She gave me five pesos in return and I thought to myself, ‘Let’s keep doing this.'” And a small business was born.

He began calling out, offering trips across the water for five pesos, and commuters responded. “. . . people kept hailing me so as to stay out of the water,” recalled Cristian later in an interview with the newspaper Milenio.

The night was profitable for the young entrepreneur of Pantitlán: he raked in over 500 pesos. Video showing him transporting people across the flooded subway station hit the web and he became a viral internet star.

Once the water subsided and after a well earned night of rest, Cristian found himself before TV cameras, astonished at the magnitude of his sudden stardom. When he returned to the Metro station, people recognized him and flocked to him for selfies.

Cristian had to leave secondary school to help his mother meet household expenses, but he says he would like to go back and resume his studies. Perhaps with some more heavy rain he can pick up some of the cash his mother needs and get back to the classroom.

Source: Milenio (sp)