Yucatán heat wave may soon be over

There have been record high temperatures in the state of Yucatán this week but relief is coming, according to weather forecasters.

The National Water Commission (Conagua) says temperatures have been fluctuating between 38 and 40 degrees, meaning that 2017 is shaping up to be one of the hottest years ever in the state.

Today Conagua is forecasting highs of 38 to 42 in Yucatán, 39 to 43 in Campeche and 34 to 38 in Quintana Roo.

But cold front No. 45 should bring a change in the form of heavy rain, a north wind and a decline in temperatures.

The heat wave triggered a warning this week by local health services, addressed particularly to children and senior citizens, that the combination of extremely high temperatures and high humidity creates a higher sensation of heat and can lead to heat stroke, causing dizziness and vomiting.

Authorities warn citizens to stay well hydrated and to use hats and sunscreen outdoors.

Beating the heat has been a challenge for many, particularly low-income residents.

Guadalupe Chan Campos, 21, who lives in the Mérida neighborhood of Dzununcán, found relief for her daughter and a niece by filling a barrel with water, where the girls refresh themselves after school.

Unfortunately for Anastacia Ruíz Puc, one of Chan’s neighbors, her only fan quit working and she can’t afford another. And air conditioning is out of the question.

Both women said that since their houses are built mostly of cardboard sheeting, the heat feels even more intense.

“At night we pretty well sleep in our underwear, it’s comfortable, because otherwise the heat would kill us it’s so intense,” said Chan.

According to weather records, the hottest and driest period in Yucatán starts in April and continues through August. Historically, May is the hottest month.

