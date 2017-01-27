Yucatán police detain Sinaloa Cartel boss

A Sinaloa Cartel operator in the southeastern region of Mexico was arrested yesterday in Yucatán.

Roberto Nájera Gutiérrez, also known as “La Gallina,” is believed to have controlled the trafficking and distribution of drugs in Chiapas, Veracruz, Campeche and Yucatán.

He is also suspected of being behind recent violence in Quintana Roo, where drug gangs are fighting over territory.

Also linked to homicides in Chiapas and Yucatán, Nájera lived a “tranquil” life in Tizimín, the eastern Yucatán municipality where he was arrested.

The newspaper Diario de Yucatán reported that he dealt in ranches and cattle, presumably for the purpose of laundering money, and at one point was an exhibitor at a local livestock fair.

He was arrested in 2013, providing authorities with evidence that the Sinaloa Cartel had reached into eastern Yucatán.

Nájera was subsequently released, allegedly after bribing police officers.

He was arrested with two other men yesterday by state police, who seized several high-caliber weapons. The three were transferred to Mérida.

