Yucatán power outage affected 1.7 million

A power outage in three states yesterday left over 1.7 million people without electricity for up to seven hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) reported that a technical failure in a transmission line caused the blackout, affecting Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo, a region where temperatures can easily soar above 30 C and have done recently.

The outage occurred a few minutes after 11:00am, and by 8:30pm service was 99% restored.

In Yucatán, the local chapter of a business and tourism organization reported that some 5,000 establishments, including restaurants, hotels and departments stores, were affected.

In the state’s capital and largest city, Mérida, traffic signals stopped working, sending downtown traffic out of control.

The chairman of the Mérida office of the National Chamber of Commerce, Canaco, said that no downtown establishment “was spared,” but that power was reestablished in less than an hour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hospitals managed by relying on emergency power generators.

With no data yet on losses, the most affected appear to have been seafood processing plants located in the coast, where the blackout lasted up to three hours.

To the southwest, in Campeche, over 170,000 people living in the municipalities of Champotón, Calkini, Tenabo, Hecelchakán, Hopelchén and Candelaria were affected by the blackout, which lasted just under an hour.

In the Quintana Roo municipalities of Benito Juárez and Solidaridad, where Cancun and Playa del Carmen are located, the powwer was out for well over three hours.

Mobile phone infrastructure along the Caribbean coast was also affected for the duration of the emergency.

The CFE said the outage originated with a problem in a transmission line between Tabasco and Campeche.

Source: El Universal (sp)