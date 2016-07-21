dogs on beach That's a no-no.
News

Zihuatanejo beaches: no dogs allowed

Expats raise a fuss over municipal bylaw banning pets

Mexico News Daily | Thursday, July 21, 2016

Planning a Mexico vacation with the family dog? Better stay away from Zihuatanejo if your pet enjoys spending time on the beach.

Municipal authorities in the Guerrero tourist destination have decided to enforce a bylaw known as Beach Use Criteria which bans pets from all the town’s beaches, along with glass and styrofoam containers.

The regulations also restrict camping and campfires, introducing unauthorized vehicles and the use of confetti, “luminous paper” and Chinese sky lanterns.

Those who violate the law will be fined between 700 and 5,000 pesos, or about US $35 to $270. Depending on the violation, offenders could also be detained for up to 32 hours.

Asked why the law was being enforced now, the municipal director of ecology and environment, Gustavo Gurrión Maldonado, said “we’re just following the guidelines.”

Unhappy dog owners — most of whom are expats — followed up by expressing their opinions on the message board at zihuatanejo.net, where administrator ZihuaRob started the discussion under the headline, “Dog Owners — Zihuatanejo’s Authorities Don’t Want You Here.”

“It is with great sadness and regret that I must state the obvious: if you want to travel with your pet, Zihuatanejo officially does not want you here,” he wrote.

Forum user Katherine, a seasonal resident who regards Zihuatanejo as her “second home,” wrote that she “does not intend to continue vacationing in a place where my dog (a family member) is not welcome.”

Another expat resident, who said Zihuatanejo is the first town in Mexico to fine people for walking their dogs on the beach, told Mexico News Daily: “My husband and I are parents to three pupsters so this is very sad news. We are always responsible dog-walkers and carry plastic bags if our kids need to go to the bathroom. Many tourists make messes on the beach and never clean up after themselves. These irresponsible people are never fined.”

That sentiment was echoed on the web forum, where many users questioned the new law, as it doesn’t mention the fines to be ordered against those who litter.

The new regulations are said to have been promoted by a restaurant owner on the beach known as La Ropa. In a public Facebook post he shared a flyer with official municipal seals that announced the new regulations.

Mexican residents of Zihuatanejo received the news with supportive comments, although some did question the decision of banning pets altogether, while echoing their surprise that fines and sanctions for littering weren’t included.

Source: Despertar de la Costa (sp) 

  • paulbeddows

    It would help if you could buy dog waste bags in mexico and Mexicans did not think you were crazy for using them. I always do.

    • Susan G

      La Comer, Bodega and most veterinary clinics sell doggy poop bags. It’s difficult changing a culture that, for the most part, does not value pets as family and friends. Poco a poco…

  • Sherry Foken

    The very public beach such as this one is not a place for dogs especially if off leash. The styrofoam also definitely needs to be enforced!

    • Allen Tompkins

      please stay in the US enjoy all the rules and regulations

  • Gregory Custer

    Maybe you could use a foto of an actual beach in Zihuatanejo? This is the Caribbean, senores…

  • ss

    Bunch of Canadians who must travel with their annoying ankle biters. Follow the rules . All you do is complain about everything. Exchange rates, prices, street music too loud ,whatever.

    • Sharon

      Hey we are Canadians who live full time in Mexico – we do not run our dogs anywhere, they are walked on leashes, we don’t complain about the exchange anymore than anyone else does, and everyone complains about the music. FACT – around here more Americans than Canadians have dogs and they seem to feel the need to bring them everywhere – even into restaurants that do not allow dogs. Some people brought their dog on a group trip and we were going by chartered bus to a hotel that does not allow dogs or kids either. It was in the information about the package, but I guess they can’t read – these are the same people who hold up a cruise ship, because they are Americans who think they don’t need a passport.

      • ss

        To your points – I live in Mexico 5 months of the year. I don’t complain about laws that I don’t agree with. Excuse me . There are FAR more Canadians who visit Mexico now.In Chicago, my home town, dogs are NOT allowed on the public beach (Lake Michigan). There is one isolated beach for people to take their dogs. The people who complain about the music, are living downtown trying to live cheap. Music is the culture. Move if you don’t like it. Btw,USD is 19 to 1. Love it !

  • Alex Double

    Dogs are wonderful companion creatures and as one of the readers says part of the family. The problem is not the dogs but owners who do not clear up after their dogs. As for special bags for dog pooh what’s wrong with using a plastic shopping bag – millions of these are given away daily by the supermarkets. Put your hand inside grab the offending pooh, turn the whole thing back on itself, tie a knot in the neck and dispose of it when you get home or in a litter bin if you can find one. Yes big fines etc for those who litter whether it be dog pooh, styrofoam glass paper, plastic what ever! It is so easy to take an extra plastic bag to collect all your picnic rubbish and take it home. It would help if local authorities put out and collected rubbish bins for people to dispose of their rubbish if they feel unable to take it home. There are also many beaches that do not have any toilet facilities and most of these have areas where people go and take a dump behind the bushes leaving soiled paper and piles of excrement amongst the plant life. Remember that the flies that settle on your sandwiches probably have taken a trip into those bushes too. I’m all for trying to get people to have a pride in their environment and publicly used facilities.

  • Sharon

    I wish they would do this here in San Carlos and give out hefty fines for littering. Between the dog crap, broken glass and garbage including disposable diapers, the beaches here are disgusting. We do not run our dogs on the beach, we walk them in our neighborhood and clean up after them.

    Main reason is, one of our dogs was attacked by an off leash dog, owned by a gringo. That same dog later killed a kitten we found one day. Now our girl is afraid of bigger dogs and usually growls when they approach – we get the “oh your dog is vicious or aggressive” statement from those people who let their dogs loose. Our girls were raised with a big dog and we had friends whose dogs came to play all the time – we had no problems.

    I get annoyed when we have to clean up dog crap from in front of our house and during Semana Sante it is human waste as well. I don’t care who thinks we are crazy for using doggie poop bags and whether they don’t like that our girls are spayed or because we use a harness to keep our girls safe. I think the Mexicans are crazy for having Chihuahuas in cages in their yard as a status symbol.

    I would also like to see it mandatory to have dogs and cats spayed or neutered. Every time we drive here or in Guaymas we see feral dogs and cats that have been killed by cars.

  • Mexicanbeachbum Robin

    Waldo’s (like a Dollar Tree store) here in Rocky Point “get it”, they sell potty waste bags, plus collars, food, toys etc. We have beautiful beaches and dogs are allowed. Yes clean your messes. Wouldn’t it be cool if we could train our doggies to clean up their mess? Now that would be a “million dollar pet”. Sharon, have you been to Rocky Point? Come on over! For those of you who don’t know, we are 60 miles from the Arizona border, and more and more Canadians and many from different states, are purchasing here. Inventory is lowering and prices creeping upward.

  • Cam Nante

    It’s sad to see people referring to their dogs as their ‘kids’ and themselves a ‘parents to pupsters’ in a country where real children are going unfed.

    • Allen Tompkins

      so if they were not so attached to their pet those children would all be fed ?…it a persons responsibility not to have children they cant care for its a form child abuse. and one of many social problems along with people trying to dictate how another persons emotional or monetary support should be spent .that type of thinking goes by one of two names communism or national socialism

  • So what’s up with Gringos and their dogs anyway?

  • Helene

    The dogs here in Zihuatanejo are not a problem. It is the people that litter and the lack of garbage containers. This awful restriction was done by ONE owner of a restaurant on La Ropa beach and because he is on the tourism board, the rule came into play. BTW, I am a dog owner who did not take my dog to the beach and I always had her on a leash.

  • Katherine

    Actually, expats are not the only ones who oppose this rule. Plenty of Mexican families enjoy the beach with their family pets. Ironically, these are the families who do not leave trash on the beach. Zihuatanejo has a much bigger problem with people leaving litter on the beaches than it does with dogs. Nearly 100% of people who walk on the beach with their pups are responsible and clean up after them. Wish I could say the same about people leaving garbage behind.

  • PintorEnMexico

    Camera shows Tim Robbins working on a small fishing boat on a vast expanse of pristine beach in Zihua. Camera zooms out and pans to Morgan Freeman walking up the beach. He nears Robbins then as he’s about to greet the prison escapee, Freeman steps in a big pile of dog shit. Robbins, having crawled through yards of sewer pipe hardly notices, then laughs. “Shit happens.”

  • PintorEnMexico
