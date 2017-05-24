Zihuatanejo cop identifies fake chief

The criminal gang member who allegedly infiltrated the Zihuatanejo police force and became a senior officer is among the 20 so-called fake police arrested earlier this month, says a member of the force.

His name is Javier Galeana Cisneros, the newspaper Milenio reported today, and he is known as El Cadete.

One of the 40 officers who had been arrested during an operation May 16 by federal and state forces — and later released — said in an interview that Galeana had arrived earlier this month.

“We were introduced to him by Víctor Manuel Cabrera, deputy chief of police in Zihuatanejo, who is also under arrest.” Cabrera told officers that Galeana was joining the team, she said, and “we followed his orders.”

Galeana, who was described this week by Guerrero Governor Héctor Astudillo as leader of the Viagras, was no stranger to the police.

“The truth is,” the officer explained, “we already knew him, because El Cadete had given us a training course some years ago in Chilpancingo.”

This information was confirmed by Zihuatanejo police chief David Nogueda Salmerón. Despite claiming he didn’t know Galeana’s nickname, he acknowledged that the presumed gang leader had held several positions within the corporation.

“He had been public security director in [the coastal municipality of] Petatlán. He also served as a training officer in several schools, and with the state government. The young man had a long career within the police corporations here in Guerrero,” said the chief.

Earlier this week, Nogueda claimed that the arrest of 60 police officers under his command was a mistake, and that the 20 police officers being held in an Acapulco jail do not belong to any criminal network.

However, a judge decided this morning that there was enough evidence against the officers to send them to trial. After a 16-hour hearing that concluded this morning at 11:00, all 20 were ordered held for up to four months in preventive custody at the federal prison in Mihuatlán, Oaxaca.

