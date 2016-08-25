Chilling warnings proved unfounded

“This is a very dangerous area. You must never stay here. It is full of bad people and drugs and if you go through this area you could be kidnapped or killed.” —Anonymous TripAdvisor user

Situated snugly between the touristic centro historico and the plush, verdant Roma, Colonia Doctores was a random guess at where to stay when visiting Mexico City.

The preceding few weeks in Mexico had yielded nothing but inconsistency regarding people’s opinion of the capital of this nation. From tourists to Mexicans, everybody had their own opinion of the Districto Federal, which ranged from overbearingly positive to unbelievably negative, nothing in between.

Thus the conundrum of where to stay for a week in one of the world’s largest metropolises was proving extremely difficult.

In the end I got fed up and chose Doctores for the location. It was cheap and seemed convenient enough with regard to the things I wanted to see and do. It was only after booking that I discovered the litany of bad reviews of the seemingly suitable colonia, one even going so far as to rank the place among the “top five most dangerous colonias.”

Though taking it all with a pinch of salt, there was a sneaking feeling of “what had I got myself into” infesting the back of my mind, spurred on by the review preceding this article.

I took the night bus to Mexico City, a cool day-and-a-bit’s ride from Mérida in Yucatán. When I discussed my plans with my host in Yucatán’s most humid city she looked at me with the resigned look of someone watching someone going away to die.

Her advice was as follows:

1. Stay in your hotel.

2. Don’t go out at night.

3. Don’t use the subway.

4. Don’t speak to anyone.

They give less chilling warnings to soldiers about to ship off to Afghanistan. She even made the sign of the cross for me as I left.

When you have little clue of a place, other than the contents of a guidebook plus the opinionated ramblings of a Yucateca matriarch, it is very hard to envisage it and I admit that I was apprehensive as the bus pulled into the TAPO terminus in Mexico City as night encroached.

Warnings of subways, nighttime murderers and a complete lack of law ran through my brain. So when I walked to the subway, ably helped by some folks in the station, before taking a very efficient and cheap train to my apparently lawless area, which proved unbelievable in its normality, I began to feel that the legend surrounding Mexico City perhaps obscures the city itself.

A short piece of research into crime in Doctores revealed that the neighborhood is notorious for stolen auto parts, a notoriety that has elevated it to a high level on the larceny scale. There are many garages in Doctores, and maybe some are fencing stolen parts.

As a man who cannot tell between a stolen clutch and a non-stolen clutch, I frankly didn’t care. Whether or not said crime prefaces more violent crime is a question for psychologists.

A small aside on the subway system. It is a fairly complete and modern one that operates for a mere pittance, five pesos being a sum that defies belief when in New York, London or even Madrid. For said five pesos, trains run every three to four minutes from five in the morning until late.

It’s quick and efficient. Questions of security were addressed by the vast volume of police on duty in all the stations. I used the subway dozens of times, through busy and quiet times, through morning and night. Not once did I have a problem.

As for going out at night, if you go to Mexico City and don’t go out at night then you have really missed out on a huge chunk of the city’s charm. This vibrant capital comes alive at night.

Yes there are problems. Armed police and ubiquitous sirens speak of a situation that is far from perfect, yet this is not what defines the city in any way. Bars, restaurants, pulquerías, taquerías, karaoke clubs and mariachi bands. A chilango culture that fuses everything Mexican into one truly international city can only really be seen at night.

Deep-fried tripe and ice-cold beers enjoyed by residents who consider the street as their own personal terrace. Young people crowd into clubs defined by the throbbingly infectious beat of cumbia, while the old boys stagger drunkenly, singing the songs of old to the expectant audience.

It is a city like none I have ever experienced before, it is utterly unique and utterly fantastic.

It would be naïve to label such a touristic experience as being representative of the city. Poverty is far more evident than in many other urban centers. There is the juxtaposition of the luxury of La Condesa, where the Mexican upper-classes flit from boutique to canine hairdressers, pausing only momentarily to step over the extreme urban poor that line the streets expectantly.

Homelessness is an issue in the capital that in the current economic climate is going to be tough to address. The negative results of the opportunistic lure of the big city can be seen in its homeless population.

For the unaccustomed tourist, heavily armed police belie a feeling of projected security, and the effect of seeing a man with an M-16 standing in a bakery queue or buying groceries never loses its potency. Whether this type of deterrent hinders or exacerbates crime is unclear.

But for better or for worse, this is life in the capital. Crime is an issue here, but it isn’t as much of a hindrance as many people had led me to believe.

It is not all pervasive, and though the city is far from perfect, with a degree of common sense it is a really great place to visit, one that should be a must to anyone wanting to see a pastiche of modern, urban Mexico.

Louis Rive is a Scottish writer and editor who spent some time this summer traveling in Mexico.