Opinion

‘Missing’ friend found dead in his home

Expats should have a plan for medical emergencies

By Deborah Bickel
Mexico News Daily | Saturday, November 11, 2017

I received an email in September from someone who had not heard from a friend in San Miguel de Allende who was in the practice of sending near daily emails.

She contacted other friends as well as me to see if we could find out if he was okay.

After the police entered his home with a friend and found no sign of anyone, friends of the missing person (a vigorous man in his early 70s with diabetes) began to search.

The police did not issue a missing persons report because the man was only known to have been missing for a day or two. But by day three his house was cordoned off as police decided it was a crime scene despite the fact that a hungry dog was trapped inside in unseasonable heat.

A few brave souls entered to feed and water the dog, which was locked in a porch area so they didn’t have to enter the house itself.

With help from the United States consular office we searched morgues, hospitals, favorite haunts where our friend liked to hang out, train tracks and deserted fields.

We could not go back into his house to see if there were any clues or signs of foul play. That was claimed to be the purview of the police and we were strictly prohibited from entering “the crime scene.”

As far as we knew the police did not re-enter the house to check for further signs of foul play or the missing body. It may be they did not want to deal with the stench rising from the house as it baked in the warm days of summer.

Two days later friends of the victim entered the house, ignoring the crime scene tape, and found his body. Five days later the police finally agreed to re-enter the house, where they too found our “missing” friend’s body by his bed, where it should have been completely visible the first time they searched.

As expatriates we might expect far better police work and more active involvement from the U.S. consular office. (Note this is not his fault as he is not able to assist in such cases. Once police have declared a crime his purview is extremely limited.)

I have lived in San Miguel de Allende for three years now and have witnessed more than a few unnecessarily agonizing deaths of expatriates. This most recent one has a lot of similarities to a death reported in the Chapala area.

It is not a death at the hands of narcos or through random violence but rather just death by a fall or a simple accident. I would say it is a death made more horrible by lack of planning and community awareness of our vulnerability as visitors and expatriates in a land that has far fewer resources to spend on its own citizens than we northerners may come to expect.

We may have to face the fact that we are not first in line for use of those few resources.

As our lives pass relatively peacefully here in Mexico we may or may not have the good fortune to remain in good health with only the occasional visit to a physician (charging us a fraction of what it costs in the north). We count our blessings and our foresight.

Years may go by but eventually ill health does catch up with us. How many have planned for this in advance? Many do: they get health insurance or go home at regular intervals to see family and take care of health concerns. But as age or illness take their toll, what if those health concerns can’t wait for a leisurely trip north?

As a patient advocate I have seen many an expatriate caught without a Plan B, such a plan being how to manage a chronic cancer, severe cardiac disease, strokes, fractures that shatter brittle bones, cognitive disorders, mental illness — the list goes on.

It is when these illnesses strike that the limitations of your new home may also strike, especially for those living on a limited income.

(There was a similar story in Chapala recently when an elderly expatriate was found dead by another expat and a Mexican physician days after his death.)

San Miguel’s general hospital, as with many smaller government facilities, is not a place a northerner would want to land in a complex emergency. There is no cardiologist or neurologist available, very few workers speak English and it is hard for any outsider to get to you when you need them the most.

Nursing care relies on one person to sit with you, preferably bilingual and a family member, in order to take care of your basic needs. Visiting hours are limited and there is a formidable guard at the front desk.

Give thought to your own Plan B, and whatever would work for you, but now, not when it is too late.

The writer operates Be Well San Miguel, providing patient advocacy services. She has worked as a physician assistant in the U.S. and Latin America and Africa. She trained at Stanford University Medical School and has a master’s in public Health from UC Berkeley California.

  • 101st

    This problem is not at all uncommon, in the US.

  • Emily Penney

    As terrible as this mans death is this happens in the US and Canada and other places in the world quite frequently. I take offence at some of the wording in this article. Why on earth would an expat expect to get a different response from the authorities than a local would? They are not special. Of course you have to wait in line for these resources. You have to wait in line for any resources. As a matter of fact in my humble opinion ex pats should be at the end of the line. This is not our country.

  • WestCoastHwy

    Comparisons not, death is universal. The only comparison to death is with Western and Non-Western Cultures. Western Cultures sees death as something to avoid where as Non-Western Culture embrace death. For instance, all Hollows Eve was metamorphosed from Non-Western Beliefs to when people embrace Jesus as the immaculate son of god. The fine line between Jesus Christ the Jewish carpenter and convincing people to give up their lives and cultures to follow the book of Jews gave cause to this division.

    If one has not studies this nor understand the vast Non-Western Culture’s demise, the true meaning of holocaustic is lost.

    What does this have to do with this article, plan and simple, a persons death without celebration. We have lost our true culture and are now embracing that which is not ours. I therefore give celebration to your friends death and can assure you he is now returned to the beginning. Don’t forget to smell the roses and remember that life as well as death is always a time for celebration and embrace.

  • Patricia Conner

    i fell in south part of lago chapala and the district ambulance – which has a station in our city san luis soyatlan – took me to jocotepic new center where i was seen quickly. i had two vertebrates broken but no one new right away. they took the xrays and the doctor spoke to me in english. the reality was that i knew mexicans in my small village who knew what to do and guided me during this period. . i had to go to the states as no one had a great experience operating in my situation and flying to France is too far as air pressure in airplanes are dangerous for my situation. the reality for me is that i was lucky. my fall was so serious that i should not be walking. But i was near the best hospitals and english spoken enough where it counted. . unfortunately, when we live in our home town or abroad, there is a large amount of luck. i live in very rural so dangerous wherever you live. so yes, prepare as if you were at home. i am alive and the Mexican doctors were as good as the french. and the american better at this operation. it is not that much different and pray for yourself. that helps too. i have no complaints.

