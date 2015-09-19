chris dalton, under the palapa
Opinion

Some advice: MX will kill you if you let it

Buying a PV condo, step 12: no power, no elevator, no tiles? Just go with the punches

By Chris Dalton
Mexico News Daily | Saturday, September 19, 2015

I want to take a minute before I go on with my grim story to address the e-mails I have been receiving about my choice of real estate agent and my apparent naiveté.

Many of these e-mails seem to suggest that it all went wrong because I chose a Canadian rather than a more professional agent. In other words, I had gone with my heart instead of my head.

Eddy the Realtor was chosen because yes, he was Canadian and he made me feel comfortable in a place where I was way out of my depth, but his website also had pages of recommendations from grateful customers, some of whom I got in touch with.

They loved him and went on about what a great “hand-holder” he was throughout the frightening experience of buying in Mexico.

A few other e-mails suggested that, in the right hands, a pre-construction buy is not a big deal. Two things in my defense:

Ours was not a classic pre-construction buy. It was never just a big hole with pretty pictures selling you a dream, but a standing building, where we fell in love with the unbelievable view from the penthouse terrace. The essentials were all in place except, ahem, electricity, tiling and an elevator.

I was an idiot, I admit. I was too enamored with the concept of living in the tropics as seen from a penthouse to think as clearly as I should. After all we all know what “Love at first sight” feels like. I became “stupid.”

The other thing I would point out to those who say “an experienced realtor would have made all the difference.” If you go to the very centre of Puerto Vallarta, to the large square, you will see a giant condo that is unoccupied.

Why? After it was partially constructed, it was deemed unsafe because, among other things, it had too much salt in the concrete. Some day it must be demolished. Everyone lost all their money and there is little chance of anyone seeing a dime.

How many experienced realtors were involved in that debacle, I wonder? There it sits as a triumph of style over substance, with everyone losing their shirt.

We did not.

Whenever we flew out from PV we could see our palapa on top of our building from the plane, so we knew we had bought something wonderful even as we wept. We went through it all because we loved our place in the sun. In the end we overcame it all.

But not yet, not then.

So we had bought a condo for double our budget but half the advertised cost. We had no electricity or elevator, the still brittle developer Sergio refused to tile the 1,800-square-foot terrace and two of our kids were days away from arriving for our Christmas together.

Oh yeah, the furniture and appliances Eddy the Realtor (not his real name) had stored in his office for three months were coming the next day.

We had decided to move to a boutique hotel almost across the road from our new home. We were getting tired of walking up an enormous hill from the Hotel Rosita, and then climbing 10 stories of apartment steps four or five times a day.

I was developing the calves of a young yak, and my poor wife looked like Popeye’s big sister. It was not attractive.

We were met by the curious inmates of this new casa hotel, who commiserated with us around the coldest pool my upper legs had ever encountered. They listened to our plight for a while before one, a retired hydro worker from Regina, mentioned that because the electrical wires were not even up on the street yet, much less any usable current, he felt we should book rooms for our children immediately and forget about Christmas at our eagles’ nest.

I sprinted past the world’s coldest pool to the end of the sundeck and looked down at our street below and through now blurry eyes I knew he was right. Empty posts, new, empty and nude posts . . . no wires.

Then another of the guests piped up that he had heard from one of Sergio’s many workers called Pepe that the elevator was months away from completion in distant Guadalajara.

Dead silence, until the hammer blows below told us they were digging up the street again to try to re-lay the huge sewage pipes. That was it. I am always an optimist with a Plan B or C, but we had just rushed by Z.

I ran down to the street, which was crowded with interested Mexicans, looked up at the sky and shouted:

“I am going to get you! No one kicks Chris Dalton in the balls and gets away with it!”

The unilingual crowd might not have known what I said but in Mexico there is a certain appreciation for blind passion. A smattering of applause and smiles came from my future neighbors.

Just then a nightmare started to unfold. Right before my eyes I saw a large, bald, tattooed man with a white goatee lumbering towards me, flexing the muscled arms hanging out of a sleeveless t-shirt. Obviously a retired Hell’s Angel, high up in the enforcement side of that charitable organization.

“Oh, God,” I thought. “I am going to get it now right in front of my wife.”

Michelle was looking down from the sun deck quizzically. She waved.

“Hi there,” I said, quivering. “Live nearby, do you?”

He just looked at me. I thought quickly.

“I am Canadian.” Brilliant, I thought, nobody wants to hurt a Canadian. It would be like kicking a puppy.

“So am I,” he said softly. “I am from Edmonton.” Long pause. “Can I give you some advice?”

Gulp. “Sure,” I ventured.

Then a wonderful thing happened: his face crinkled into a big smile. I looked into his bright blue eyes. He put his arm around me and said in little sentences, “Mexico will kill you if you let it. I have been here for 20 years. You have to go with the punches and just grin. It will all work out for you. I have been watching you two. You are good people. I will help.”

And that was how I met a guy from down the street in Puerto Vallarta, my new best friend, Don.

Next: “Onwards”

The writer lives under a palapa in Puerto Vallarta.

© Christopher Dalton 2015

Stories from our archives that you might enjoy

  • Kelly Kindopp

    Great read and excellent advice, we are building a 4 room bed and breakfast in Zipolite Mexico, about 1500 kms south of you. For 5 months things went like clock work, and then we did a large concrete pour with 4 trucks of cement and a pumper truck and 2 of the trucks had bad cement. Fortunately, the company Zimat took responsibility but still it had to be ripped out and redone. Just a jab… we got back on track and then Profepa showed up… if you don’t know about Profepa they are the environmental arm of the Fed gov’t. To make a long story short, we (and our builder) thought we had all the permits required as we were told by the local gov’t but it turns our we had to do an Environmental Impact Study and apply for 2 permits federally. The local gov’t and the fed gov’t don’t really know the other exists I don’t think. They shut us down, we think we will be shut down for about 3 months, the studies, fines and permits will amount to between 150,000 and 200,000 pesos. An uppercut. BUT, while we build, we live on the beach in a 3 bedroom 3 bathroom house with a pool outside our front door in Puerto Escondido and even though it can get frustrating some times we still love Mexico. Like your new best friend Don said, it will all work out in the end we just roll with it… Love your articles Christopher, I get a good chuckle from each one, thank you! (former Calgarian)

  • estavan

    No engineer watching? his is mos of what they do:
    Google orWicki “concredteslump test!. Easy as pie¡

  • B.Murphy-Bridge

    Love the way you express yourself and can’t wait for the next installment ! In the meantime ‘ roll with the flow’ and keep your chin up. ( A Canuck in Punta Banda )

    • Steve Galat

      It’s like those Charles Dickens episodes arriving monthly at the pier in N.Y., readers anxiously awaiting! Though I missed the part of how much you put down initially. Here in Playa del Carmen, nobody risks more than 10% on pre-construction. Anyway, Good Luck from Puerto Aventuras, Quintana Roo

      • B.Murphy-Bridge

        spent 3 months in a Maya village ( Buena Vista, Q Roo ) ) several years ago and loved it ! Not too far from Belize border and the Maya Lamanai site-

        • Steve Galat

          Buena Vista…near Akumal? It’s a couple hours from Belize, I think. We’re getting lots of Sargasso here now. You in Pta Vallarta? In 1985, my then-wife & I used to stay at The Hotel Roger and traipse down to Mismaloya and Chino’s Hideaway and drink ‘raicia.’ Enjoyed Yelapa, too….EXACTLY when the 1986 massive EARTHQUAKE hit the D.F.

      • Christopher Dalton

        Thank you indeed….If one goes to the “Older Posts” or “Related” I think you will find all my other columns. Cheers
        CD

  • Donna Chambers

    Everybody thought we were crazy building a house in Puerto Escondido with a Mexican architect/builder. It was painless, on-time and within budget. But we’ve seen the other end as well. We were supposed to be the first house to get the upgraded satellite signal box in Puerto with the service provider here. A year later, we finally got it. You will be amazed at quickly you will roll with the punches and chalk it up to life in Mexico.

  • Elisabeth Ashe-Dirmeitis

    You guys are hilarious and I feel for you. But I too think that you will prevail. Eventually. In the meantime, Expect nothing and be grateful for every triumph. Your blood pressure will thank you for it.

  • sma2008

    Yes living in Mexico is more than challenging at times. I was lucky as I was semi prepared for the obstacles due to having a brother in Mazatlan and visiting several times a year since I was a teen. If there is one thing that expats need to learn it is to not give up. Consistant follow up will get results. In many of my endeavours I have had not only the city government tell me something is impossible but have gone through the experience of not having workers show up, empty promises, substandard work etc. It can be exhausting at times but if looked at as a life challenge it is amazing the power you feel when you beat it. Winning the battle is a complete rush. Do not give in. You can win if you obsessively make those calls, send those letters and e-mails, make city contacts and finally learn basic Spanish. In the end it is all worth it. Not to say that after 7 years of living full time in Mexico i do not have challenges but I am better prepared to take on the daily challenges with minimal stress. There are actual times that when everything is going too well I wonder what is coming next.

  • PAIGE PETERS

    Your new best friend is right, people move to Mexico because of the wonderfully slow pace of life and the laid back attitudes of the locals, then they expect it to be like the U.S. or Canada! Go with the flow, enjoy the people and get into the groove of “no problema, mañana (-; I have lived in Mexico for 19 years, twice living in new neighborhoods without enough phone lines and once building my own home! Remember why you love it, I moved (from Washington State) and have grown to love the people and the culture!

  • Mexicanbeachbum Robin

    Chris, still loving your stories. Did I ever mention the book “God and Mr Gomez”? ABout a guy buying a lot in Baja and building his home, using Mr Gomez, many years ago. He bought the lot, then came back and the lot moved, it’s funny and a good true story. http://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_ss_i_0_16?url=search-alias%3Daps&field-keywords=god+and+mr+gomez&sprefix=god+and+mr+gomez%2Caps%2C230

    • Christopher Dalton

      No don’t know the book. Delighted that you still are enjoying the columns. You may enjoy my blog about a Major at his club. http://www.majorscorner.com

  • Tony Cortes-Barocio

    God i miss how the Mexicans in the States were the best to go to for Construction, Mechanics, man why is it so different in Mexico, it took me Two years to learn to roll with the punches.

    • Christopher Dalton

      I actually love the workers here, it is just that they are lead so badly. And “Oy Vey” the corruption. I have yet to meet the so-called “Lazy Mexican”.

    • Ana Laura Martinez

      Immigrants of any country are the hardest workers. I work more than any American in my office and I am an engineer. My father a Spanish immigrant in Mexico also worked the hardest. Mexicans are not lazy but when they are in Mexico they can actually live a less stressful life.

  • lang_eddy

    I love your post very much, but like I have said many times…rent…don’t buy…oh well, some never learn…but do enjoy your new abode…and keep writing…love it..

  • Roxana

    Sounds like you met my daughter-in-law’s father, Don Chorney. He is the kindest, most generous man you will ever encounter. Please tell him Roxana said ‘hola’, and we’ll see him at Christmas!

  • Lee Redmayne

    I bought a derelict house in Merida 11 years ago and then came down on cheap last minute flights every year for a week, then 2 weeks and then 3 weeks at a time getting as much as we could done within the vacation periods. People thought that we were crazy. We used a local contractor to build a pool and renovate a bathroom. Now people REALLY thought that we were crazy because my kitchen was still derelict.
    well guess what, In Merida a pool is one decimal point away from being a necessity. A bathroom is a must needs…
    a kitchen ARE YOU CRAZY??? WHy would I cook on my working vacay when there are dozens of cheap good food within blocks/ 11 years later I am about to paint my kitchen and hook up the stove. I love my house in Merida but just for the record My house in Canada is still under renos after 27 years.

  • oldguy69

    Lo Siento but the coldest pool in the World is at The Los Cuatro Vientos (PV’s second oldest hotel) on Matamoras.

  • Frank Hill

    this is one shit hole of a place—the only thing the the cdns. talk about is how cold it is in alberta—-and we love it here—i rented a place in lake chaplas whatever it is and left zero going on—paid for 3 months met some nice cdns–they would be better off in palm springs—bought a place in paradise village—by bob cs—-met bruce from vancouver he died—and –and the owner of paradise village has had his kids move back to canada—the greasers—police stop every tourist to shake them down—this country is going no place but then canada is finished with baby trudeau—–we need trump to send them all back and get rid of the syrians frank

