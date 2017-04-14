College student, 15, designs video game

Oaxaca native has an IQ of 130 but formal schooling didn't go well to begin with

A 15-year-old college student from Oaxaca is about to commercially launch his first video game through his own software company.

Carlos Avendaño Soria, from Santa Cruz Xoxocotlán in the metropolitan area of the city of Oaxaca, is ready to launch Black Jump, a game he created for Android and iOS mobile devices.

It is the first product of his own software firm, Arsent, and is already registered with the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI).

During elementary school Avendaño found it impossible to adapt, barely achieving passing grades and facing bullying and discrimination by his schoolmates.

The story repeated itself during three years of secondary school, during which he went through three different schools.

“I felt out of sync with my schoolmates and the academic model. I then decided to detach myself; I had little interest in the classes and felt depressed,” he told the news agency Notimex.

Restless by nature, Avendaño tried to investigate what was wrong with him. When he found Cedat, the Talent Assistance Center in Mexico City, many questions were finally answered.

Cedat specialists tested the boy’s skills last year, finding his intelligence quotient (IQ) was 130 points, ranking him above 98% of the population.

He then surprised his mother, Nelly Soria Pérez, by presenting her with a preparatory school diploma he had earned through an “open education” system in just three months.

Students of the system are given a list of assignments but can study at their own pace and present tests accordingly. Avendaño presented — and passed — three or four subjects per week.

After 12 weeks he had completed 48 subjects and earned a final average score of nine, a feat that made him feel “accomplished, happy and with a lot of energy to move forward.”

A few months ago Avendaño enrolled in the Latin American Technological University (Utel), an online institution with the perfect study plan for the young college student.

“I like that it’s online because I organize my own schedule and avoid depending on a teacher’s planning, which I think is sometimes a limitation,” he said.

Avendaño doesn’t know yet how to achieve his next goal, but he is set on helping exceptionally gifted children like himself because he believes they represent Mexico’s and the world’s future.

“I know there are many obstacles, because I faced them, but you must believe in yourself and in your dreams. Sometimes the world is against us, but we have to decide if we want to take the risk.”

