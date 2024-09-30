From Britain to Mexico, via China: Mexican scones that will make your mouth water

We don’t think of scones being Mexican. They originated in Britain, most likely Scotland, around the 1500s, as a type of sweet bread made with oatmeal or wheat flour. They soon became a staple of afternoon tea, in either sweet or savory varieties.

We may have the British to thank for introducing the concept of scones to Mexico, but we can’t forget the Chinese. The Chinese? Yes! In the latter part of the 19th century, Chinese immigrated to the northern part of Mexico to work on the railroads. They settled here and introduced their culinary practices, including making sweet breads, to Mexicans.

The Mexicans took scones to a new level, improved them in many ways, and called them bisquets. They are usually enjoyed plain, although they may be filled with sweet or savory ingredients. But they are less sweet than their Western counterpart, since Mexicans seem to prefer a less sugary profile in their sweet, baked goods. And they love to enjoy these with a piping cup of rich Mexican coffee or hot chocolate.

The so-called concha, which is very popular here, is a sweet roll made with a crunchy top composed of flour, sugar and butter, which may be flavored and colorful. They are a staple of Mexican sweet breads and are featured in their bakeries, which brings us to the concha scone.

The concha scone evolved over time, incorporating the ingredients of the concha with scone-making techniques. So here we have a culinary delight that infuses the cultures of Britain, China and Mexico, into one.

But let’s get back to traditional scones. I love ’em! Living in San Miguel de Allende, I often find them at Panio, a chain of bakeries here, and sometimes at City Market and I have to say, they’re good. But what’s better than homemade? My favorite scones are raspberry white chocolate, topped with a sweet powdered sugar glaze.

So how do you make the perfect white chocolate raspberry scones? It’s easy, with the help of a food processor (and no yeast), so enjoy making and tasting these culinary delicacies for almuerzo or a late-afternoon snack.

White Chocolate Raspberry Scones:

Equipment:

* Food Processor

* Pastry Brush

Ingredients:

* 3 Cups (375g) all-purpose flour

Use only U.S. flour, available for purchase online

* ⅓ Cup (66.67g) granulated sugar (azucar estandar)

* 1½ TBS. (21.6g) baking powder (polvo de hornear)

* ½ tsp. (2.845g) kosher salt (sal kosher or use any large-grained salt)

* ½ Lb. (226.8g or 8 oz) unsalted butter,* cold, cubed (mantequilla sin sal)

Best Mexican brands: Lala; Gloria; Alpura; Aguascalientes; Flor de Alfalfa.

* 1 Cup (236.59ml) buttermilk

~ To make buttermilk: 3/4 cup sour cream (crema) + 1/4 cup milk (leche entera) = 1 cup buttermilk

* 2 Cups (240g) raspberries (fresh) (frambuesas frescas)

* NOTE: Always clean berries (any type) to remove most pesticides in a solution of 1 tsp. baking soda (bicarbonato) per 2 cups cold water. Let sit for 12-15 minutes. Swish gently mid-way through. Rinse in cold water. Dry completely before using or storing.

* 1 Cup (180g) white chocolate chips (~chispas de chocolate blanco)

Mexican brands in supermarkets: H-E-B Organics; Van Leer; Lucky Supermarkets Mini White-Chocolate Chips; Toll House.

* 1 large egg (huevo)

* 2 TBS. (30g) milk or cream (leche entera o crema de batir)

Vanilla Glaze:

* 1½ Cups (180g) confectioners’ sugar (azucar glase)

* 3-5 TBS. (45g –75g) half-and-half

To make your own: ¾ Cup whole milk (leche entera) +1/4 Cup heavy cream (crema de batir) = 1 Cup half-and-half.

* 1 tsp. (6g) pure vanilla extract

Mexican brands noted for their intense flavor: Villa Vainilla; Vainilla Totonac’s; Molina Vainilla

Instructions:

* Preheat oven to 400F (204C) degrees.

* Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

* Combine flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and cold butter in the bowl of a food processor.

* Pulse 8-10 times, until the flour and butter mixture resembles a coarse meal.

* Transfer the mixture to a large bowl.

* Add buttermilk and mix until just combined and the dough starts to stick together (it will be crumbly).

* Add raspberries and white chocolate and mix to blend. (Try not to break up raspberries, a little is OK.)

* Divide the dough between the two, parchment-lined baking sheets.

* Pat or shape the dough into two 6-inch rounds, 1½ inches thick.

~ Cut each round into six equal wedges and space them apart on the baking sheets.

* Make egg wash: Whisk egg with milk or cream.

~ Brush tops of scones with egg wash, using a pastry brush.

* Bake scones 25-35 minutes, until tops are a rich golden brown and they are firm when lightly pressed.

* Remove from oven and cool 5 minutes before adding glaze.

Make Glaze (while scones bake):

* Whisk confectioners’ sugar with 3 TBS. half-and-half and vanilla extract. Add more half-and-half, if necessary, 1 tsp. at a time (it should be thick but pourable). Drizzle glaze over warm scones using the whisk or a small spoon.

* Let glaze set 5 minutes and serve warm.

Disfruta!

Deborah McCoy is the one-time author of mainstream, bridal reference books who has turned her attention to food, particularly sweets, desserts and fruits. She is the founder of CakeChatter and the author of four baking books for “Dough Punchers” via CakeChatter (available @amazon.com). She is also the president of The American Academy of Wedding Professionals.