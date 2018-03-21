11 Coahuila priests investigated for abuse

Priests preyed on victims aged 12 to 16 in three Catholic dioceses

Official investigators have confirmed that 11 priests are under investigation for belonging to a pedophile network in Coahuila.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state Attorney General’s office (FGE) said it has taken official statements from four people claiming to be victims who have identified 11 allegedly pedophile priests.

According to the victims’ accounts, the priests preyed upon teenagers aged 12 to 16 within seminary and church premises between four and six years ago. They indicated there were more than 11 victims.

Some of the minors were sexually abused only once; others were assaulted on repeated occasions.

The aggressors threatened their victims to remain silent, warning them they would be blamed before their families for what had transpired behind closed doors. Other threats hinted at harming the victims’ relatives or their expulsion from the seminary.

Prosecutor Norberto Ontiveros Leza explained that the 11 priests had been assigned to three Coahuila dioceses, Saltillo, Torreón and Piedras Negras. Five have since been transferred outside the state.

He told reporters that he hand-delivered a file containing information regarding the abuse cases to the Apostolic Nunciature of México in December. The investigation had been triggered by a public denouncement of sexual abuse cases by the bishop of Saltillo.

But church officials have not offered any response, he said.

The investigation continues, Ontiveros said, and his office is looking to obtain a statement from other abuse victims cited in a claim made earlier this month by Ignacio Martínez Pacheco.

He presented church authorities in Mexico City with a list of 17 Coahuila priests that he alleged belonged to a network of pedophiles.

Source: Milenio (sp), El Diario (sp)

Share +1 Shares 0