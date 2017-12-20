11 tourists among dead in bus accident

A bus carrying 31 foreign tourists went off the road and overturned yesterday in Quintana Roo, killing at least 12 and injuring 18 others.

The bus was en route to the Mayan ruins at Chaccobén, 175 kilometers south of Tulum, carrying cruise ship passengers from two vessels operated by the Royal Caribbean cruise line.

Eight visitors from the United States, two from Switzerland and one from Canada were killed, along with their Mexican tour guide.

Two Swedish citizens and seven from the United States are among the injured, according to Quintana Roo Civil Protection spokesman Vicente Martin.

The injured were transported to hospitals in Tulúm and Chetumal. At least seven were released yesterday and returned to their ships.

According to the Secretariat of Public Security, the accident occurred on a stretch of highway between the towns of El Cafetal and Mahahual.

Miami-based Royal Caribbean Cruises said in a statement that 27 passengers from two of its ships, the Celebrity Equinox and Serenade of the Seas, were involved in the crash.

The company said it was assisting with medical care and transportation and collaborating with local authorities in identifying the bodies of the dead.

The bus, operated by the tour company Costa Maya Mahahual, was one of a convoy taking cruise passengers from the port at Mahahual to the Mayan archaeological site.

A passenger on another bus said they came upon the accident about 9:00am. Chris Brawley of Haslet, Texas, told The Associated Press that the sky was clear and the road dry and he no sign that another vehicle had been involved.

He said the crash happened on a narrow, two-lane road with neither shoulder nor guardrail. “. . . the bus clearly lost control somehow as there were swerve marks all over the road surface.”