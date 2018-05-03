Raid on municipal police force in state of Puebla turns up 113 fake cops

State police have taken over responsibility for security in San Martín Texmelucan

Prosecutors and soldiers raided the offices of a municipal police force in Puebla yesterday morning, turning up more than 100 fake police officers.

The western municipality of San Martín Texmelucan, where crime has seen an upswing in recent months, has been placed under the jurisdiction of the state police, Governor Antonio Gali Fayad announced.

The raid revealed that 113 of Texmelucan’s 185 police had not been assigned an official identification code nor had they passed or even taken evaluation tests.

It was also found that at least four bona fide cops were charging up to 5,000 pesos (about US $260) to allow their fake counterparts to continue serving on the force.

All 185 officers were disarmed in yesterday’s operation and will be investigated for criminal activities. The fake officers will be charged with impersonating police officers.

State Interior Secretary Diódoro Carrasco said the municipal government had lost control and could not guarantee the safety of its citizens, citing the recent discoveries of dismembered bodies in streets of the city of Texmelucan.

He also said an increase in petroleum theft and the appearance of narco-signs attributed to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel were other reasons why the state chose to assume control of security in the municipality.

The governor told a press conference that petroleum thefts had declined in some of the municipalities that make up the notorious Red Triangle region, but that criminal activity — along with train robberies — had moved to Texmelucan.

Gali Fayad said municipal police will be investigated for their possible collusion in that activity.

Source: Milenio (sp), El Universal (sp), 24 Horas (sp)