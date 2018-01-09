12 more nominations for Shape of Water

Best film, best director and best actress are among nominations at British awards

Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro had only a few hours to enjoy his first Golden Globes win before learning that his latest feature film had earned 12 nominations at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, or BAFTA.

On Sunday, del Toro’s The Shape of Water won two Golden Globes, for Best Score and for Best Director, out of a total of seven nominations.

Today, the British Academy announced its roster of the best to be considered for its television and film awards.

The Shape of Water is up for the most awards and the most coveted, including best film, best director and best actress.

Del Toro’s 10th film was also nominated for best original screenplay, best supporting actress, best original music, best cinematography, best editing, best production design, best costume design, best sound and best special visual effects.

Sally Hawkins stars in del Toro’s fantasy romance. Upon hearing the news of the nominations, she told the BBC that she was “incredibly humbled” by her BAFTA nomination for best actress. “It feels like a gift from my homeland and I am very touched by it.”

About The Shape of Water, she added that she believed it “is an important film and it is a deep, deep part of my heart. So to be honoured and recognized in such a way . . . is a gift.”

This year’s BAFTA ceremony will take place at London’s Royal Albert Hall on February 18.

