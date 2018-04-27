12,000 march in Guadalajara for missing students, urge that search continue

Official version of their deaths repudiated due to lack of evidence

More than 12,000 people took to the streets of Guadalajara yesterday to protest against the disappearance of the three film students who have been pronounced dead by Jalisco authorities.

The protesters — mostly students and relatives of other kidnapping victims — repudiated the official version of events presented by the state Attorney General’s office (FGE), which said Monday that the students were tortured and murdered by a drug cartel before their bodies were dissolved in acid.

The demonstrators countered that the FGE has no conclusive evidence to support that declaration and demanded that authorities continue to search for the three men, whom they believe are still alive.

The march was the largest of its kind ever held in the Jalisco capital.

In addition to demanding the reappearance of the missing students, participants also urged the return of more than 3,000 people who are officially missing in the state as well as thousands more in other parts of the country, including the 43 Ayotzinapa teaching students who disappeared in Iguala, Guerrero, in 2014.

At the end of 2017, the official National Registry of Missing and Disappeared Persons indicated that the fate or whereabouts of 33,482 people remained unknown, although Amnesty International said that “the actual numbers are probably higher.”

The president of the University of Guadalajara’s (UdeG) Federation of Students, one of five student groups that organized yesterday’s march, told the newspaper El Universal that he has maintained contact with the families of the film students and they too reject the findings of the official investigation.

“It must be said openly that the families are not in mourning. They haven’t gone through grief because they don’t have a report . . . I’m referring to a report that shows them that the DNA samples match those of their sons, that’s why today we don’t recognize these findings,” Jesús Medina said.

He added that in time the families will publicly announce what they believe happened to the students, all of whom attended the Audiovisual Media University in Guadalajara.

Authorities have arrested two men in connection with the crime and are seeking another six gang members suspected of being involved.

The FGE determined that the students were abducted by members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) after being mistaken for members of a rival gang.

Medina explained that he understood that the victims’ families are communicating with the United Nations about the case, which he said should be referred to the Inter-American Human Rights Commission.

He also said that if the families require the services of an independent expert, the student organizations will support them.

Yesterday’s large march is the second of two massive protests held following the disappearance of Javier Salomón Aceves Gastélum, 25, Jesús Daniel Díaz García, 20, and Marco Francisco García Ávalos, 20 on March 19.

An 18-year-old UdeG student told El Universal at yesterday’s march that she was disappointed with the current situation in the country.

“They’re eliminating us, they’re killing us, something like what happened to the three film students could happen to all of us,” Deyaret Garfias said.

After the march arrived at the traffic circle called the Niños Heroés Glorieta — renamed by protesters the Glorieta of the Disappeared — a relative of one of the thousands of kidnapping victims in the state read a proclamation on behalf of all the protest participants.

“For us they are still missing, we say it loud and clear, we will not abandon any of our companions, today it is them, tomorrow it could be any of us.”

Another mass protest is planned for May 4 in Guadalajara, where victims’ mothers will march in silence to draw attention to the years-long silence of the FGE about the disappearance of their children.

