15 bodies found after Michoacán shoot-out

The gruesome cargo in a pickup truck in Michoacán was originally thought to be eight bodies. The number has since climbed to 15.

The state Attorney General’s office said the dead were killed by gunfire in the municipality of Aquila. There were signs that they had been tortured.

Authorities said the truck, left at the side of federal highway 200, was carrying fake insignia of the Mexican Navy.

The killings were attributed to a settling of scores between criminal gangs warring over the territory in the Sierra and Costa regions of the state, near the border with the state of Colima.

At least one of those gangs has been identified as a splinter cell of the Caballeros Templarios cartel after residents of El Manzanillal, where the truck was found, recognized some of the executed men as sicarios, or hitmen.

One of the sicarios was identified as Alfonso S. “La Macana,” an alleged member of the criminal organization who was based in Lázaro Cárdenas, and wanted for homicide, kidnapping and extortion.

Source: El Universal (sp)

