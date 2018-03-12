15 dead in Guerrero in weekend violence

Five of the killings were in Acapulco, four in Zihuatanejo

It was a violent weekend in Guerrero, where 15 people lost their lives in several incidents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Violence was reported in seven municipalities: Chilapa, Chilpancingo, Iguala and Tecpan, and in the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Zihuatanejo and Taxco.

Five people were killed in Acapulco in four different incidents, including the shooting early Sunday of a man on Costera avenue, at one of the entrances to Papagayo beach.

Armed men opened fire on two individuals in the Mozimba neighbrohood after the break of dawn. The corpses were found with their hands tied behind their backs.

Later in the day, a car was set on a few steps away from a public prosecutor’s office in the Colosio neighborhood. Once the flames were extinguished, authorities found a body in the trunk.

A taxi driver killed in the Sector 6 neighborhood was the fifth fatal victim in Acapulco.

Five vehicles were set on fire in three different points of the city but with no casualties, injuries or arrests. All happened within a span of two hours.

Farther up the Guerrero coast, four people were killed in Zihuatanejo.

Three of the bodies were found on the road that to Larga beach and the airport, their feet and hands tied and bearing clear signs of torture. The three also presented bullet wounds.

The fourth homicide victim was reported later in the same area.

Elsewhere in the state, a man was burned to death in Zitlala while in Chilapa a man was attacked and killed in his home. A woman was murdered in the capital of the state, Chilpancingo, and three more people were assassinated in Taxco, Tecpan and Iguala.

Source: El Universal (sp), Milenio (sp)

Share +1 Shares 0