16bn pesos allocated for highway projects

Work will improve connectivity between central Mexico and the rest of the country

Three new highway projects will be finished by the end of this year and another two will be under construction, the Secretariat of Communications and Transportation (SCT) announced this week.

The investment of 16.65 billion pesos (US $860 million) in transportation infrastructure will improve connectivity between central Mexico and the rest of the country, the SCT said in a press release.

A four-lane, 74-kilometer highway between Atizapán and Atlacomulco in the state of México is one of the projects expected to be finished before the end of 2018. Construction of the 8.5-billion-peso road is due to get under way soon.

Another project slated to be completed this year is the 10-kilometer, 2-billion-peso Peñon-Texcoco freeway that will be the main direct link between Mexico City and the new international airport currently under construction.

The SCT also said it will complete the upgrade of the Mexico City-Querétaro highway, one of the country’s most important commercial and logistical routes.

Work to resurface the entirety of its 185 kilometers has already begun, the SCT said, and by the end of the year 140 kilometers will have been replaced with hydraulic cement and the other 45 kilometers with high-quality asphalt.

It is the first time the road has received comprehensive maintenance since it was built in 1958 and will cut down travel time between the two cities, the SCT said. The work comes at a cost of around 2.85 billion pesos.

The other two projects scheduled to start this year are a five-kilometer elevated section of the Viaducto freeway in Mexico City that will also provide a transport link to the new airport and a new two-kilometer section of the Mexico City-Toluca highway.

The last two projects represent an investment of around 3.3 billion pesos.

