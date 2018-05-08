Race walking gold medalists González, left, and Aryday. Race walking gold medalists González, left, and Aryday.

2 athletes win gold at race walking championships

Tuesday, May 8, 2018

Two Mexican athletes won gold medals at the World Race Walking Team Championships last weekend in Taicang, China.

On Sunday, Alegna Aryday González won the under-20 10-kilometer race, which the International Association of Athletics Federations described as a thrilling battle between González world champion Glenda Morejon of Ecuador, who finished second, and Nanako Fuji of Japan.

The Mexican athlete bettered her own North American U20 record with a time of 45:08.

The other gold medal went to María Guadalupe González Romero on Saturday in the women’s 20-kilometer race walk with a time of 1:26:38, beating Shijie Qieyang and Jiayu Yang, both from China.

