News

2 killed, 15 injured after bus loses to train

Driver attempted to beat a train to a crossing in Jalisco

Mexico News Daily | Saturday, December 16, 2017

It would be impossible to say how many drivers in Mexico win when racing trains to a level crossing, but it is a well reported fact that there are many who lose.

One such race today cost the lives of a bus driver and one of his passengers and injured 15 more when the freight train won at a crossing in El Salto, Jalisco.

Firefighters had to use hydraulic equipment to free some of the passengers who were trapped inside the wreckage of bus.

It was carrying 60 passengers — soccer players and their families — from Altamira, Tamaulipas, to El Salto to participate in a tournament. Most of the players are 16 years old.

One passenger said the train was blowing its whistle as it approached the crossing but the driver accelerated anyway to attempt to cross. The locomotive struck the back of the bus, spun it around and flung it off the road, he said.

Source: Milenio (sp), AF Medios (sp)

