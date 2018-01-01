2 more politicians executed in Guerrero

They were planning to run for mayor in Zihuatanejo and Atoyac

Two more political figures have been executed in Guerrero in what appear to be gangland killings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mariano Catalán Ocampo was shot several times by high-caliber weapons Saturday afternoon in downtown Zihuatanejo. Paramedics rushed to the scene but the municipal director of general services died minutes later.

The Democractic Revolution Party (PRD) politician was expected to run for mayor of Zihuatanejo in this year’s elections.

Another mayoralty candidate was shot to death in the center of Atoyac de Álvarez last night. Adolfo Serna Nogueda was shot eight times with a 9mm pistol.

The building contractor was seeking the Institutional Revolutionary Party nomination for mayor of Atoyac.

There have now been three politicians assassinated in Guerrero’s Costa Grande region in just four days.

The sitting mayor of Petatlán, located between Atoyac and Zihuatanejo, was murdered on Thursday. Arturo Gómez Pérez had announced his intention to run for state Congress under the banner of the PRD.

Source: El Universal (sp), Milenio (sp)