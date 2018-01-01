Adolfo Serna had planned to run for mayor of Atoyac. Adolfo Serna had planned to run for mayor of Atoyac.
News

2 more politicians executed in Guerrero

They were planning to run for mayor in Zihuatanejo and Atoyac

Mexico News Daily | Monday, January 1, 2018

Two more political figures have been executed in Guerrero in what appear to be gangland killings.

Mariano Catalán Ocampo was shot several times by high-caliber weapons Saturday afternoon in downtown Zihuatanejo. Paramedics rushed to the scene but the municipal director of general services died minutes later.

The Democractic Revolution Party (PRD) politician was expected to run for mayor of Zihuatanejo in this year’s elections.

Another mayoralty candidate was shot to death in the center of Atoyac de Álvarez last night. Adolfo Serna Nogueda was shot eight times with a 9mm pistol.

The building contractor was seeking the Institutional Revolutionary Party nomination for mayor of Atoyac.

There have now been three politicians assassinated in Guerrero’s Costa Grande region in just four days.

The sitting mayor of Petatlán, located between Atoyac and Zihuatanejo, was murdered on Thursday. Arturo Gómez Pérez had announced his intention to run for state Congress under the banner of the PRD.

Source: El Universal (sp), Milenio (sp)

  • BB

    Hhmm! Is there a solution to this problem? I mean, somebody’s gotta run the country?

  • Mike S

    Mexico is trying to implement a new criminal justice system. The process was started in 2008 and was supposed to be in place by 2016 but has been bogged down in delays and misinformation. Some say it may take another 5 years.That change only got underway in Guerrero 3 years ago and has a long way to go. Guerrero is so lawless now and criminal gangs have such impunity that either federal marshal law may have to be implemented or vigilante justice needs to strike back at these animals. When will the people have enough of this?

