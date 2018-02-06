2 priests assassinated in Guerrero attack

3 others injured in incident on Iguala-Taxco highway

Two Catholic priests were killed and three other people were injured early yesterday morning in an armed attack on the Iguala-Taxco highway in Guerrero.

The priests were traveling with four companions — a student, a teacher, a fisherman and a chemist — to the town of Juantla in the municipality of Taxco.

They had left early and a few minutes before 4:00am a truck overtook their vehicle and blocked the highway.

Armed men aboard the truck opened fire on the six travelers.

The 49-year-old teacher, identified as Rogelio “N”, was reported in serious condition after being shot in the face, thorax and both legs. The chemist and the fisherman suffered minor injuries.

The sixth passenger, a dance student, was unhurt and able to provide information about the incident to authorities.

Later in the day, the Chilpancingo-Chilapa diocese confirmed the deaths of Germaín Muñiz García, 39, and Iván Añorve Jaimes, 37.

Muñiz was assigned to a church in the town of Mezcala, in the Eduardo Neri municipality while Añorve was based in Las Vigas, Acapulco. He was known for composing and singing religious music.

State police found a Nissan truck abandoned about a kilometer away from the scene of the attack.

Source: Milenio (sp)