2 tourists dead after jumping from condo

Two Canadian tourists jumped from the sixth floor of an Acapulco condominium this morning in an apparent suicide.

The Guerrero state prosecutor’s office said the couple had been identified as Aimeric de Again, 75, and Lina de Again, 70.

Their bodies were recovered shortly after 8:00am on the ground outside the Dos Mares condominiums in the Las Playas residential area in Caleta after the building manager reported the incident.

Officials said the couple left a letter in which Lina de Again explained that they had chosen to commit suicide because her husband was suffering from Alzheimer’s.

They offered their organs for donation and said they had sent their daughter a message asking her not to travel to Mexico to claim their bodies because they wanted to be buried in Acapulco.

Source: Milenio (sp)