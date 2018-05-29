2 women die in temazcal; carbon monoxide poisoning blamed

A temazcal similar to the one in which two women died on Sunday.

Two women died and two others suffered severe dehydration Sunday after entering a temazcal sweat lodge in the city of Aguascalientes.

The four, including the owner of the spa where the temazcal is located, entered the pre-Hispanic sweat lodge at 10:00am and fell asleep soon after, according to one of the survivors. Juana Gabriela, 37, left the temazcal at about 1:00pm suffering from a headache.

Five hours later, when her 67-year-old mother, spa owner Beatriz Berenice, 47, and the fourth woman had not left the temazcal Gabriela went inside to check on them. Her mother and the proprietor appeared unconscious and the other woman was unwell.

The two unconscious women were later pronounced dead while the fourth woman was rushed to a medical facility and treated for dehydration.

Officials said autopsies revealed the women died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Source: El Universal (sp), Excélsior (sp)