Ex-plaza chief of Familia Michoacana sentenced to 20 years

Former cartel plaza chief Ortiz during his arrest in 2010.

A former plaza chief of the Familia Michoacana drug cartel has been sentenced to 20 years in prison and fined just under 30,000 pesos (US $1,550) after being found guilty of organized crime.

Miguel Ortíz Miranda, also known as El Tyson and El Manotas, was arrested in June, 2010 in the Michoacán capital Morelia, where he served two masters by working as a state police officer and the local leader of the cartel.

Before his arrest he masterminded a series of high-profile assassinations, including those of his boss at the state police, Minerva Bautista Gómez, and her Morelia municipal counterpart, José Manuel Revuelta.

Along with confessing those crimes, Ortíz also admitted to having collaborated in the murder of an agent with the state Attorney General’s office, whose head was the only mortal remains left of his body.

As a member of the La Familia gang, Ortiz was also in charge of coordinating extortion and kidnapping in the Morelia area.

As a state police officer, he was director of special operations.

At the time of his arrest, La Familia Michoacana was considered one of Mexico’s most violent cartels.

Federal Police released a video at the time in which Ortiz described the cartel’s recruitment and training process for new assassins. Part of the training included instructions in dismembering a body with a knife in just 10 minutes.

Source: El Universal (sp), Sin Embargo (sp)