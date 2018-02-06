23 assassinated in Guadalajara violence

Twenty-three people were assassinated between Saturday and yesterday during a wave of violence in the metropolitan area of Guadalajara, Jalisco.

State Attorney General Raúl Sánchez Jiménez described the killings as the jockeying for position on the part of at least two rival criminal gangs fighting over control of the territory.

The fighting has been triggered by the dismantling by authorities of two criminal cells with more than 10 recent arrests. Among those arrested was a man known as “El Argentino,” the presumed leader of a cell of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Nine of the latest victims of gang violence were killed in Tonalá, seven in Tlaquepaque, four in Guadalajara and three in Tlajomulco de Zúñiga.

Source: Informador (sp)