29 assassinations on first weekend of year

11 died in clashes in a town near Acapulco, seven in San José del Cabo

At least 29 people were killed in violent confrontations across five states during the first weekend of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Guerrero, two bloody clashes left 11 people dead in the town of La Concepción, located just south of Acapulco. One other person was injured, according to local security authorities.

The first incident occurred at about 3:30am yesterday during the celebration of a local festival. Community police officers tried to arrest a man for urinating in public, but he escaped and reportedly took shelter in the home of a local police chief.

When community police officers arrived in pursuit, they were met with gunfire. Eight people including a minor died in the confrontation.

Around midday yesterday, officers from the state and Federal Police and military personnel arrived in the town and tried to disarm the local community police. But the latter resisted, leading to another exchange of gunfire in which three community police officers were killed.

State security spokesman Roberto Álvarez said that 30 community officers were detained in the operation and 22 military grade weapons as well as a significant quantity of marijuana were also recovered.

One of the arrested was the founder of the community force and is also the leader of a social movement that has protested against the construction of a hydroelectric dam in the area for more than a decade.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Baja California Sur, violence that plagued the tourism-dependent state in 2017 continued Saturday night in the resort city of San José del Cabo where authorities reported that seven presumed criminals died in confrontations with the Navy.

According to information provided by the state Attorney General’s office, Navy personnel arrived in the Costa Dorada neighborhood after receiving a report of gunfire.

Upon their arrival, the alleged criminals tried to escape in two vehicles but both lost control and crashed.

Two men were shot and killed in gunfire following the first accident and another man was transferred to hospital in a serious condition where he later died. The four occupants of the second vehicle got out of the car after it crashed and fired at the Marines but were killed in the exchange.

In the small Pacific coast state of Colima, a group of armed men shot and killed six people early yesterday morning in the municipality of Tecomán. A further two people were wounded in the incident.

A state police commander and three more people including a three-year-old girl were also killed in two separate incidents in the state of Zacatecas. The police officer was shot while in his vehicle in the municipality of Guadalupe, while the other three were killed Saturday night in Fresnillo.

In Oaxaca, a 23-year-old man was murdered in the town of Huajuapán de León. Daniel Cruz Robledo was the son of a prosecutor in the impoverished Mixteca region.

The violent weekend added to an already high death toll in the first week of the year.

Continuing violence in the northern border state of Chihuahua left 31 people dead in just seven hours between Thursday night and Friday morning, while police in Veracruz made the grisly discovery Friday of five severed heads left on the hood of a taxi.

Source: El Universal (sp)