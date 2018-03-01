3 highway projects opened in Michoacán

Officials also opened the first stage of a new specialized automotive terminal

Federal officials formally delivered four major public works projects — three highway upgrades and marine terminal construction — for Michoacán on Tuesday, representing a total investment of nearly 2.7 billion pesos (almost US $142 million).

They included the first stage of the expansion and modernization of the Jiquilpan-Sahuayo highway, which now connects with the Mexico City-Guadalajara highway. The second stage of the 710-million-peso project is to be completed by May.

Michoacán Governor Silvano Aureoles Conejo explained that the highway will improve the region’s connectivity with Jalisco, allowing for quicker transportation of 700,000 tonnes of local produce every year.

The second project was the 1.02-billion-peso expansion of federal highway 200 on its Caleta de Campos-El Habillal stretch, including the construction of three bridges.

Communications and Transportation Secretary Gerardo Ruiz Esparza said that stretch of highway is now a fully operational section of a coastal road network that runs from Nayarit to Chiapas and links the industrial port of Lázaro Cárdenas to a broader area in the region.

The 263-million-peso expansion of the Zacapu-Maravatío junction-Zapotlanejo along a nine-kilometer stretch was the third project to be officially opened.

Completing the list was the first stage of Mexico’s first marine TEA (specialized automotive terminal), a 920-million-peso endeavor that prepared an operations yard and 3,000 meters of railway connections.

Slated to conclude by the end of March with an additional investment of 1.4 billion pesos, the first marine terminal specializing in shipping vehicles, located in the industrial port of Lázaro Cárdenas, will spread over 41 hectares and have a 600-meter-long wharf, allowing it to receive over 350 vessels and handle over 600,000 vehicles per year.

Ruiz said that the project is part of a larger program intended to double the operational capabilities of the country’s industrial ports.

The TEA is operated by SSA México, a subsidiary of global port operator Carrix. Company board member Fernando Chico Pardo said the terminal will make Mexico one of the main logistic hubs in Latin America, exporting vehicles to Asia and the west coasts of South America and the United States.

Source: Transportes y Turismo (sp)